Northwest Arkansas trail projects awarded grants

Several trail projects in Northwest Arkansas have received grants from the Arkansas Department of Transportation through its Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails programs for 2021.

The Transportation Alternatives program provides money for programs and projects defined as "transportation alternatives" for pedestrians, bicyclists and other nonmotorized forms of transportation. It was authorized by the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act. It's a reimbursement-type grant program providing for an 80% federal share and 20% local match from eligible applicants.

Eligible projects can include construction of on-road and off-road trail facilities, including sidewalks, bicycle infrastructure, pedestrian and bicycle signals, lighting and other safety-related infrastructure. Conversion of abandoned railroad corridors for pedestrian and bicycle trails is also eligible.

Local projects selected include:

• Clabber Creek Trail tunnel in Fayetteville, $500,000.

• Dean's Trail, phase 3, in Springdale, $100,000.

• Gravette Trail System, phase 3, $300,000.

• The Northwest Arkansas Regional Mobility Authority, Heritage Springs Trail, $500,000.

The Recreational Trails program is paid for through a portion of Transportation Alternatives program money set aside specifically for recreational trails. The money may be used for maintenance and restoration of existing trails, development and rehabilitation of trailside and trailhead facilities and trail linkages, and construction of new trails.

In accordance with federal guidelines, money allocated for the programs cannot be used for highway construction.

Local projects selected include:

• The Commercial District Trailhead in Elkins, $20,000.

• Kessler Mountain Trail enhancements in Fayetteville, $75,000.