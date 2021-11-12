FOOTBALL

Rams, Beckham reach deal

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to a one-year deal with the Rams on Thursday, choosing Los Angeles and its burgeoning super team over several potential free-agent destinations. The Browns released Beckham on Monday midway through his third season in Cleveland. He cleared waivers Tuesday with no team willing to pick up the $7.25 million he was owed under his last contract, freeing the five-time 1,000-yard wide-out to sign with any team. After considering his options, Beckham elected to join NFL yards passing leader Matthew Stafford and Coach Sean McVay in the league’s most productive passing offense. The three-time Pro Bowl selection will play alongside NFL receiving leader Cooper Kupp — who has 74 catches for 1,019 yards and 10 TDs, all tops in the league — and starters Robert Woods (556 yards) and second-year pro Van Jefferson (443 yards)

Newton back with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a one-year contract to bring back quarterback Cam Newton to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011. The team announced the deal Thursday. Carolina was light on quarterbacks after starter Sam Darnold suffered an incomplete fracture of his shoulder blade in last week’s 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots. Panthers Coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that P.J. Walker is expected to start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Matt Barkley, signed off the Tennessee Titans practice squad, is slated to be his backup. It’s unclear if Newton’s return will change that.

Cowboys’ DE suffers injury

Dallas defensive end Randy Gregory will miss multiple weeks after straining a calf in practice, making him the third Cowboys player to miss time with the injury. Coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday no decision had been made on Gregory being placed on injured reserve, which would sideline him at least three weeks. Dak Prescott missed one game after straining his calf, but the open week was included in the quarterback’s recovery time. Receiver Michael Gallup is expected to return against Atlanta on Sunday after missing seven games with a calf strain. Prescott and Gallup were injured in games. McCarthy said the location of Gregory’s injury in the calf was similar to Prescott’s.

GOLF

Mickelson tied for lead

Phil Mickelson shot a 6-under 65 in the opening round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Thursday in Phoenix. Mickelson had seven birdies and a bogey to match Jim Furyk and Kirk Triplett for the lead in the PGA Tour Champions season finale at Phoenix Country Club. Bernhard Langer, who shot a 68, arrived in the desert as the prohibitive favorite to win his sixth Schwab Cup, joining Furyk, Ernie Els and Miguel Angel Jimenez as the only players with a chance to win the season championship. Langer’s scenarios for winning his fifth Schwab Cup in seven years ranged from winning the Schwab Cup Championship to 35th, depending on how the other contenders finish. The 64-year-old German star felt tightness in his back during Wednesday’s pro-am and spent a warm Thursday afternoon walking with a slight hunch. He had to squat to tee his ball up and asked his caddie to take it out of the hole for him over the final 12 holes.

Four share Houston lead

Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List shared the lead Thursday in the suspended first round of the Houston Open, with List still on the course when darkness stopped play. Rain delayed the start for 2 1/2 hours, with 0.9 inches falling at Memorial Park. None of the afternoon starters completed play. Leishman, Henley and Gooch each finished at 5-under 65, while List had three holes left when play was called for the day. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore shot a 1-over

71. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) was at 2-under after 10 holes when play was stopped.

Maguire fires 62 in LPGA

Solheim Cup star Leona Maguire thrived in a star grouping Thursday with an 8-under 62 for a two-shot lead over defending champion Sei Young Kim in the Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair, Fla. Maguire played alongside Kim and Lexi Thompson. No one in the group made bogey at Pelican Golf Club on a day ideal for scoring. Maguire is still trying to become Ireland’s first winner on the LPGA Tour. Her best result is a runner-up finish at tournaments in Michigan and Hawaii this year. For now, she happily is best known for going unbeaten in five matches to lead Europe to a Solheim Cup victory two months ago. Maguire put on a clinic by hitting every fairway and taking only 24 putts. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez is tied for 10th after turning in a 4-under

66. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) is at 3-under 67 and Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) shot a 1-over 71.

Hansen leads in Dubai

Antoine Rozner got off to a strong start to his title defense at the Dubai Championship, shooting 7-under 65 Thursday to trail first-round leader JB Hansen by two strokes. The French golfer claimed his first European Tour title in this tournament last year, finishing on 25 under par, and a similar winning total might be necessary after a low-scoring first round when 85 players in the 114-man field broke par. Hansen shot a bogey-free 63 featuring five birdies in six holes from No. 4 and a birdie-birdie finish. Rozner was tied for second place with Dean Burmester of South Africa and the English pair of Andy Sullivan and Paul Waring.

TENNIS Murray ousted in Stockholm

Tommy Paul held off Andy Murray’s comeback attempt to beat the former No. 1 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 Thursday and reach the semifinals at the Stockholm Open. Paul jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first set but struggled with his first serve in the second, allowing the two-time Wimbledon champion back in the match. But Murray double-faulted to hand Paul a 4-3 lead in the deciding set, missing out on a chance to reach his first semifinal since the European Open in October 2019, before undergoing hip surgery. Paul will face fellow American Frances Tiafoe, who became the first player to reach the semis by rallying to beat Dan Evans 1-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Riske moves to Linz finals

Alison Riske advanced to the final of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz Thursday when fellow American Danielle Collins pulled out of their match with a right arm injury after losing the first set 7-5. It was the only set played on semifinals day, as Simona Halep withdrew from her all-Romanian match against Jaqueline Cristian with a knee injury. It’s the 11th career final and second of the season for Riske, after losing to Jasmine Paolini of Italy in Portoroz, Slovenia, in September.

Sakkari wins in Mexico

Maria Sakkari used her strong first serve to extend her dominance over former French Open champoin Iga Swiatek with a 6-2, 6-4 win Thursday in their opening match at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico. The 26-year-old Sakkari, who is having a breakout year, also ousted Swiatek in straight sets in the French Open quarterfinals this year. Sakkari started the year ranked 21st and although she did not win a title this season, she reached the semifinals at the U.S. Open, Roland Garros and Miami to become the first Greek woman to qualify for the WTA Finals. Swiatek, who won titles in Adelaide and Rome in 2021, is also making her debut at the season-ending tournament.



