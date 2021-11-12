Orgeron respects gesture

FAYETTEVILLE -- LSU Coach Ed Orgeron professed his respect and appreciation for his University of Arkansas counterpart Sam Pittman this week, partially based on Pittman's decision to play last season's game late in the year when the Razorbacks' defensive line was ravaged by covid-19 issues.

LSU won 27-24 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Nov. 21 as Arkansas competed with a largely depleted defensive front.

Because the Tigers had not played since Oct. 31, Pittman did not want LSU to go a third consecutive Saturday without a game. He made the decision on Friday to go ahead with the game.

"We were almost totally depleted at the defensive line, at least for older guys or guys that had played up to that point," Pittman said. "We were basically ready to decide we weren't able to play the game.

"I felt two things. No. 1, I didn't want to do that to LSU and their players and their fans who had already traveled here on a Friday. And No. 2, I didn't think we could get any better if we didn't play. Those two things came into it.

"We certainly could have decided not to play, but I didn't think it was fair to our program [when] we could get better, and I didn't think it was fair to LSU's, to have those kids not be able to play for four consecutive weeks."

Orgeron was reminded of the scenario by a reporter Wednesday, and said Pittman could have opted against the game.

"That tells you about his character," Orgeron said. "Sam Pittman's a good man. That tells you all you need to know right there. You're exactly right."

'Larry' and Lucy

The bowling ball purchased for Coach Sam Pittman by UA director of football operations Pat Doherty to literally represent the fact the Razorbacks were going bowling last Saturday came with the name "Larry" printed on it.

Pittman had introduced Larry to the team and was holding the ball when the Razorbacks called the Hogs after their 31-28 win over Mississippi State.

Pittman managed the feat with the ball in his right hand even though he said he tore the bicep in that arm while lifting his dog Lucy for a promotional video a few years ago.

"I was doing that silly 'Yessssir!' video at Georgia and I went down to pick up Lucy like this and ... she's a bulldog, so I was going to put her in the video," Pittman said. "When I did, it just popped right through here. Like a .22 going off. It really did.

"But I had to get the video out, so my arm was shaking. But anyway, I was a little concerned about lifting the bowling ball because it's heavy, because I've torn this bicep, but I was on adrenaline. It wasn't like it was a 100-pound ball, you know."

Pittman said Lucy would be turning 12 on Nov. 27, the day after the Razorbacks' regular season finale against Missouri at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Tough matchup

One of the best battles to keep on eye Saturday will be Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg versus LSU nose guard Neil Farrell Jr.

Farrell, a 6-4, 325-pounder, has 2 sacks and 5 tackles for loss among his 35 tackles.

"Neil Farrell, their nose guard is really good," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "We've got a nice matchup against him with Ricky. But he's everywhere. Every film you put on he's making plays. I really like him."

Great games

The Arkansas record books show some fantastic individual performances in games against LSU over the years.

The Arkansas record for rushing yards in the series belongs to Darren McFadden, who ran for 206 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Hogs' 50-48 triple overtime win at No. 1 LSU on Nov. 23, 2007. McFadden also had 182 rushing yards and two touchdowns against LSU in 2006 as one of the Hogs' 13 100-yard rushing performances in the series.

Clint Stoerner owns the school mark against the Tigers with 387 passing yards and 2 touchdowns on Nov. 28, 1997. That is one of four 300-yard passing games for Arkansas in the series: 2 by Stoerner and one each by Tyler Wilson and Ryan Mallett.

The receiving record is held by Cobi Hamilton, who had 164 yards and 2 touchdowns on 3 receptions in No. 12 Arkansas' 31-23 win over the No. 6 Tigers on Nov. 27, 2010, in Little Rock. Arkansas has produced seven 100-yard receiving games against the Tigers, one each by Hamilton, Anthony Eubanks (142), Mike Woods (140), Anthony Lucas (137), Bobby Crockett (129), Greg Childs (124), and George Wilson (115).

Close calls

Arkansas improved to 2-4 in one-score games (seven or fewer points) under Sam Pittman with Saturday's 31-28 win over No. 17 Mississippi State.

Both of the one-score wins are over the Bulldogs, whom the Razorbacks downed 21-14 last year in Starkville, Miss. The losses: 30-28 at No. 13 Auburn, 27-24 vs. LSU, and 50-48 at Missouri last year, and 52-51 at No. 17 Ole Miss this year.

Arkansas' record in one-score games in recent seasons has not been good. With Pittman's record added in, the Razorbacks are 12-28 (.300) in games decided by one score or in overtime since the start of the 2012 season under interim Coach John L. Smith.

Tree visit

Reynolds Razorback Stadium is not the site for a college football game this Saturday, but it is hosting a special guest named "Sugar Bear."

Parking lot 44 outside the Broyles Athletic Center will be the site of the showing of the Christmas tree harvested by the USDA Forest Service that will be displayed on the West Lawn of the United States Capitol after its arrival on Nov. 19. The tree will be on display from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. outside Razorback Stadium.

The tree named Sugar Bear is traveling 3,300 miles across the country from the Six Rivers National Forest in California.

Saturday's ceremony, under the theme "Six Rivers, Many Peoples, One Tree," will be one of 25 outdoor community celebrations for the 84-foot White Fir. The free event will feature remarks by officials, ornament decorations, complimentary hot cocoa and other activities.

Opening blank

Mississippi State failed to score in the first quarter against Arkansas, which has been a common occurrence.

The Razorbacks held an opponent off the board in the first period for the seventh time in nine games. The exceptions came when then-No. 2 Georgia roared out to a 21-0 lead in the opening period on Oct. 2 and when Auburn scored on its opening series and led 7-3 after the first quarter on Oct. 16.

Cracking 300

LSU kicker Cade York became the fourth Tiger to eclipse the 300-point mark with his two points at Alabama last week. York has 301 points, trailing kicker Colt David (369 points) and running backs Kevin Faulk (318) and Dalton Hilliard (302) on LSU's all-time scoring list.

Series review

LSU holds a 42-22-2 lead in the all-time series, including a 13-3-1 edge in games played in Baton Rouge and a five-game winning streak.

The Tigers have won eight of the past 10 games, the exceptions being back-to-back victories by the Razorbacks -- 17-0 in 2014 and 31-14 in 2015.

Arkansas' win on Nov. 14, 2015, over the No. 9 Tigers in Baton Rouge was the program's last against a top 10 opponent before a 20-10 victory over then-No. 7 Texas A&M this season.

Top tacklers

The SEC's top two tacklers will square off in Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

LSU's Damone Clark easily leads the SEC with 107 tackles, while Arkansas' Bumper Pool is second by a hefty margin with 87.

Clark has a chunky stat line, with 6.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and an interception.

"Damone Clark runs that defense, in my opinion," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "He reminds me a little of the linebacker [DeMarvion Overshown] that Texas had who can run, is physical."

Weather report

The outlook for Saturday in Baton Rouge looks welcoming for Arkansas at LSU. The forecast high is for 61 degrees on a sunny day with almost no chance for precipitation and wind expected to blow between 10 and 15 mph out of the north-northwest. The overnight low is expected to reach 38 degrees, so by game's end it should be chilly at Tiger Stadium.