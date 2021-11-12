100 years ago

Nov. 12, 1921

PINE BLUFF -- Jess Depriest, 50, is in jail at Greenville, charged with shooting Wilson Taylor, 35, his neighbor, late yesterday afternoon. Taylor was rushed to the hospital, but is expected to die. He was shot through the lung and right arm. The shooting is the result of difficulties between the two farmers extending all summer. Both men were cultivating adjoining farms near Chaonia and they quarreled about dividing the corn crop, which was not separated by fences. After the shooting, Depriest went to Greenville and surrendered.

50 years ago

Nov. 12, 1971

A collection box was put up Thursday in the Kiddie Zoo area at the Little Rock Zoo for donations to help pay for building a $22,000 animal nursery there. The Civitan Club, which sponsors the Kiddie Zoo, already has pledged $10,000 toward building the nursery -- which will be mainly for orphaned animals -- and it has promised to raise the rest through public donations, which also may be made to the Parks and Recreation Department at City Hall. Plans are to award a contract for the building in December and have it completed in March.

25 years ago

Nov. 12, 1996

WALNUT RIDGE -- Officials at Williams Baptist College announced Monday that a scholarship program will be created with a portion of a $700,000 gift the small liberal arts college received from the estate of a Walnut Ridge farmer and his wife, Melvin and Mildred Callahan. Brett Cooper, spokesman for the college, said that Melvin Callahan, who died several years ago, was a well-known farmer in the area and, at one time, owned a cotton gin with his brother. Mildred Callahan, who died in October 1995, was a well-known beautician and barber. The Callahans, who had no children, willed the bulk of their estate to the college. The college will also name a new set of married-student apartments after the couple.

10 years ago

Nov. 12, 2011

HOT SPRINGS -- The Arkansas Prosecuting Attorneys Association awarded 3rd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce of Newport with the Sidney S. McMath Sword of Justice Award during the association's fall conference in Hot Springs. Boyce was elected prosecutor in 2002 and oversees cases in Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph and Sharp counties. The award, named after former Arkansas Gov. Sid McMath, is given to a prosecutor every two years for their "efforts to promote justice and fulfill the goals of the association," a news release said.