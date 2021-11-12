Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning Nov. 12

• EIGHTH AVENUE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1200 W. Eighth Ave., will celebrate the ninth appreciation service of the pastor and wife, Kirby L. Gulley and Neshia Gulley, at noon Sunday. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Lee Whitiker, pastor of Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church. The community is invited to attend in person or by Facebook, Instagram or via Zoom. The Zoom number is 1 253 215 8782 and Meeting ID 822 473 4098#

• ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen Ave., will celebrate its 153rd anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. David Vaughn will be the guest preacher. He is a lifelong member of St. John and pastor of Bethel AME Church at Ladd. The public is invited to attend the service in person or virtually by conference call: 1 312 626 6799 Code: 1117 or via Zoom: Meeting ID: 432 208 6226 Passcode: 1117 or Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/rev.cwilliams and website: https://www.stjohnamepinebluff.org. The Rev. Cecil L. Williams Jr. is the host pastor.

• KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker Ave., will celebrate its usher and nurse annual service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The service will be in person and virtually. Evelyn Horton is the ushers' president, Pearlene Davis is the nurses' president and the Rev. Anthony J. Howard is the pastor.

• PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. The facility is a USDA distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will open its food pantry from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 20 to give away food baskets for Thanksgiving. The community is invited to participate.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., invites everyone to a Thanksgiving Day service from 9-10:30 a.m. Nov. 25. The theme is Give Thanks Unto the Lord (Psalm 107:1.) The pastor/apostle, Patrick Lockett Sr., will be speaking. The church is observing social distancing, requiring masks and following guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks are available from ushers and hand sanitizing stations are located near the front doors.

• UNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to join them for services. On Sundays, Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. and worship begins at 10 a.m. Also, Tuesdays, family night begins with Bible Study at 6 p.m. and a free Small Business and Personal Financial Development Management class starts at 7 p.m. The church is practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.