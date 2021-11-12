Premature births focus of events

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority chapters across the country are planning events in November in houses of worship to inform people about the impact of premature births.

The March of Dimes is leading a World Prematurity Day observance on Sunday, according to a news release.

At Pine Bluff, participants include Rose Hill Baptist Church, where George Water Jr. is the pastor, and Old St. James Missionary Baptist Church with David M. Smith as pastor.

"We want to help the March of Dimes educate the public," said Carla Stotts, Zeta Phi Beta, ZHOPE chair. "So, we are bringing this vital information to the places where we worship, one of the cores of community life. This issue affects so many families in Pine Bluff, it just seems like the right thing to do."

Zeta members in more than 850 communities across America will conduct activities. November is designated as Prematurity Awareness Month® to remind the public that premature birth is a crisis and to bring people together to help give all babies their nine months.

"Worshipers will learn more about the infant health crisis that nearly half a million families cope with each year," according to the release. "This year marks the 16th consecutive year of Zeta's participation by leading this nationwide grassroots campaign."

Prematurity affects one out of 10 babies born in the U.S. -- a rate that has increased 29 percent since 1981, according to the release.

"The numbers are even more alarming for African American babies who have a one-in-six chance of being born too soon. In addition to the emotional toll, there is a tangible cost to premature birth as well. Average hospital charges in the United States for the most severe cases of prematurity were nearly 60 times higher than the charges for newborn stays without complications," according to the release.

The March of Dimes is leading a national effort to save babies from premature birth by funding research to find the causes and by supporting local programs that offer hope and help to families with a baby in intensive care.