Prep Basketball Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

GIRLS

Gentry 60, Deer 16

Gentry led 16-0 after one quarter and cruised to a win over Deer during Thursday's action in the Johnson County Westside Invitational.

Kaitlyn Caswell scored all 16 of her game-high 16 points to lead the Lady Pioneers, who begin their season Monday with a 41-36 victory over Perryville. Shelby Still added 11 points for Gentry, which led 40-5 at halftime.

Jaylin Dennison led Deer with eight points.

Paris 58, Life Way Christian 27

Three of Paris' six players finished in double figures en route to a victory over Life Way Christian during Thursday's opening game of The New School Classic.

Karsyn Tencleve had 19 points to lead the Lady Eagles, who led 15-3 after one quarter and 27-16 at halftime, while Brailey Forst added 14 and Annalise Stanford 13. Halle Mosley led Life Way (2-2) with 13 points.

Dover 63, The New School 34

Logan Young scored 23 points to lead a trio of Dover players in double figures as the Lady Pirates went to defeat the host team Thursday during The New School Classic.

Arie Reams added 13 points and Faith Bowden 11 for Dover (1-0), which took control early and led 21-6 after one quarter and 40-15 at halftime. Zariah Salley led The New School (4-6) with 11 points while Luciella Terminella added 10.

Lamar 70, CAC 52

Lamar put together strong second and fourth quarters to defeat Central Arkansas Christian during Thursday's action at the Lamar Classic.

Kori Sanders had 24 points to lead four players in double figures for the Lady Warriors, who went on a 24-11 run in the second quarter and turned a two-point deficit into a 35-24 halftime lead. Lamar then outscored CAC 23-12 over the final eight minutes to pull away.

Shae Taylor added 21 points for the Lady Warriors, while Morgan Cochran and Karley Williams chipped in 11 apiece.

Beebe 48, Alma 36

Mya Bradley scored 15 points to lead the Lady Badgers to a nonconference win.

Amya Bonds added 11 for Beebe.

Presli Taylor scored a game-high 16 points for Alma.

Harrison 67, Greenbrier 60

Clare Barger had 20 points to lead a trio of Harrison players in double figures as the Lady Goblins won Thursday's benefit game at home against Greenbrier.

Reese Ricketts added 19 and Claire Cecil 10 for Harrison, which had its 35-31 halftime lead trimmed to 47-44 before the Lady Goblins pulled away.

Siloam Springs 53, Prairie Grove 40

The Lady Panthers opened their season Wednesday with a victory over the Lady Tigers in the Duel in the Dome.

The Lady Panthers trailed 38-37 going into the fourth and final period but ended the game on a 16-0 run to take the win.

Siloam Springs led 19-10 after the first quarter and 27-21 at halftime.

The Lady Panthers opened up a 31-21 lead in the third period, but Prairie Grove stormed back to tie the game 33-33 and eventually take the lead in the third quarter.

Brooke Smith led Siloam Springs with 17 points, while Reina Tiefel had 13, Mimo Jacklik eight, Brooke Ross six, Emily Keehn four, Anna Wleklinski three and Cailee Johnson two.

Smith added seven rebounds, five steals and five assists, while Ross had nine rebounds and Jacklik three assists.

Valley Springs 44, Shiloh Christian 25

Cayley Patrick accounted for more than half of Valley Springs' points as the Lady Tigers defeated Shiloh Christian in Wednesday's action at the Lamar Classic.

Patrick finished with 23 points and was the only player in double figures for Valley Springs, which jumped out to a 12-4 first-quarter lead and extended it to a 28-10 halftime margin.

Hailey Tunnell had 11 points to lead Shiloh Christian.

Rogers Heritage 56, Dardanelle 39

The Lady War Eagles outscored the Lady Sand Lizards 20-8 in the third quarter to pull away for the victory.

Heritage (3-0) led only 27-20 at halftime, but enjoyed a 47-28 advantage after three quarters.

Easton Kimball finished with a game-high 17 points, while Lilly Stitt added 15 points on five 3-pointers. Stitt hit a pair of threes in the big third quarter and Kimball added six points, too.

BOYS

Paris 59, Life Way Christian 41

Jesse Wells scored 12 of his 29 points in the first quarter as Paris defeated Life Way Christian during The New School Classic.

Paris led 20-9 after one quarter, but Life Way was within 29-21 at halftime before the Eagles pulled away in the second half.

Sam Muldrow added 16 for Paris, while Luke Melton led Life Way with 13 points.

The New School 69, Dover 43

Evan Goldman and Jackson Harris combined for 47 points as The New School earned a win in its classic over Dover.

Goldman finished with 24 points and Harris added 23 for the Cougars, who went on a 12-0 run in the third quarter and pulled away after Dover had managed to get within 35-25.

Quintus McNeal added 10 points for The New School (8-1). Lane Standridge was the only Dover player in double figures with 10 points.

Siloam Springs 53, Berryville 48

The Panthers defeated the Bobcats in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game in Berryville on Thursday.

Josh Stewart led the Panthers with 26 points, while Dalton Newman had 14. Kade Davidson led Berryville with 19.

Springdale Har-Ber 57, Conway 45

The Wildcats earned a win in a benefit game Thursday night against Conway.

Cameron Mains led the way for Har-Ber with 23 points and Miles Rolfe added 11.

Ridge Scroggin scored 14 for Conway.

Huntsville 90, Van Buren 66

The trio of Hayden Dotson, Mason Davidson and Troy Lambert accounted for 72 points as Huntsville bested Van Buren in a Thursday benefit game in Charles Berry Gymnasium.

The Eagles led 24-21 after one quarter and continued to pull away with a 51-40 halftime cushion and a 75-57 lead after three quarters.

Dotson finished with 26 points as four Huntsville players finished in double figures. Davidson and Lambert each added 23 while Kobe Ogden had 14. Drew Brasuell led Van Buren with 20, followed by Jaxon Cazzell with 13 while Glavine McDonald and Connor Myers had 10 apiece.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU 109, Ozark Christian 54

Payton Guiot scored 19 points and Densier Carnes had 18 as John Brown beat Ozark Christian (Mo.).

Noah Taylor added 13 for the Golden Eagles (4-1) while DJ Ellis had 10.

The Golden Eagles hit 42 of 77 from the field, including 17 of 43 from behind the 3-point line.