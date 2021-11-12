PREP FOOTBALL: Burns remembers legendary coach Campbell

Many coaches around the state opened their game last Friday with a run play called '27 Trap' in tribute to Don Campbell, the personable Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame coach who passed away last week at the age of 80.

Ozark coach Jeremie Burns had more than just a casual interest in the play, though, which was the signature play for Campbell, especially at Wynne.

Burns played at Henderson State University with Campbell's son, Chris.

"We went to Henderson State together," Burn said. "I used to go over there to Wynne and watch playoff games with him."

Burns went to Campbell's funeral in Wynne on Saturday after Ozark beat Waldron 42-3 on Friday night while also prepping for the first playoff game this week.

"I stayed up until midnight watching film on Friday," Burns said. "Went home, got in bed and got up and left here at 8:30 Saturday to go to the funeral and got back from Wynne at 8 on Saturday night and watched film until 11:30. Got back up at 7:30 on Sunday, ate the truck stop, got the field house about 8:30 and watched film until about 5. Then I ate supper and went to bed."

Then it was time for the school week to begin on Monday.

"I've spent all week up here," Burns said.

Friday, Ozark opened in the Wishbone rather than Campbell's normal Dead-T formation but ran 27 Trap.

"We did, and got six yards on it," Burns said. "First play of the game we ran it."

Today, Ozark hosts Huntsville, the fifth seed out of the competitive 4A-1 conference, in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Ozark claimed its 18th conference championship with Friday's win, winning all six 4A-4 conference games by an average of 42-12 after losing two out of three nonconference games.

A key was settling on junior Landon Wright at quarterback along with keeping him and senior running back Eli Masengale healthy.

"Landon got hurt right off the bat in the first game," Burns said. "When we settled in on him once he was cleared to come back on the Wednesday before we played Charleston, he got his legs back. Eli was the same way. He rolled his ankle against Booneville super bad. We thought he had broken it. He missed the rest of the Booneville game, and he was still pretty sore against Charleston. He played quite a bit, but he wasn't fully recovered."

Wright has completed 66 percent of his passes for 734 yards and seven touchdowns with just one interception. He's also run for 632 yards and 10 scores. Masengale has run for 894 yards and 13 touchdowns.

"Once we got into conference play, we got those two guys settled in and back healthy," Burns said.

Defensively, Ozark has forced 19 turnovers with Dylan McCormick intercepting five passes and sophomore Gavin Gilbreth and Noah Bice recovering two fumbles each.

They'll go up against Huntsville junior quarterback Amos Mayes, who's completed 130-of-216 passes for 1,611 yards and 16 touchdowns.

"They do some good stuff on offense," Burns said. "They throw the ball around. Their quarterback is real solid."

Against a win over Berryville, Mayes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns.

Ozark's run-oriented offense has flourished behind one of the biggest offensive lines in the state. Burns feels like the offense will be challenged by Huntsville's defense.

"They're going to shift up front," Burn said. "They blitz a lot. They slant their d-line so we're going to have to sound football up front."