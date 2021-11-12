Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Story ideas Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Previewing LSU game, possible bowl destinations, weekend predictions

by Clay Henry, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon | Today at 1:34 p.m.


On this episode of the WholeHog Football Podcast, we look ahead to the Razorbacks'  game at LSU on Saturday.

This episode also includes thoughts from Matt Jones, Clay Henry and Scottie Bordelon about Arkansas' potential bowl destination, as well as their weekend predictions. 

The WholeHog Football Podcast is released twice each week during the season, and our network also includes out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas basketball and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT