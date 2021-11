Charles Frazier, who has has led Rock Region Metro since 2018, is stepping down to take an undisclosed leadership position with "a leading transportation authority," the Pulaski County transit agency announced Tuesday.

His last day will be Dec. 10.

Frazier, a former Florida transit executive, began working for Rock Region in June 2018. He replaced Jarod Varner, who left in August 2017 after four years at the helm.

