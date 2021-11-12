Razorbacks rout UAPB after slow start

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas kicked into gear in the second quarter following a slow start, and the Razorbacks blew out their second consecutive opponent to start the season Friday with a 96-53 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas (2-0) led 18-13 after one quarter, then used an 18-1 run to open the second quarter to put the game out of reach.

Erynn Barnum scored 11 points during the run, including a three-pointer following an offensive rebound by Makayla Daniels to put the Razorbacks ahead 35-14. Barnum tied as Arkansas' leading scorer with 15 points and added 6 rebounds in 18 minutes.

The Razorbacks outscored the Golden Lions 31-9 in the second quarter and led 49-22 at halftime. Arkansas stretched its lead to 76-32 after three quarters and was able to rest its frontline players late.

Arkansas is scheduled to play at No. 2 Connecticut on Sunday — its third game in five days. The Razorbacks defeated Tarleton State 85-33 in Wednesday's season opener.

Elauna Eaton scored 15 points and Samara Spencer added 14 off the bench for the Razorbacks, and starters Sasha Goforth and Amber Ramirez scored 11 apiece.

Sade Hudson scored 13 points to lead UAPB (0-2).

Arkansas made 31 of 75 field goal attempts, including 13 of 43 attempts from three-point range. The Razorbacks were only 21 of 33 from the free throw line.

UAPB was limited to 16 of 64 from the floor and 3 of 15 from beyond the arc.

The Golden Lions committed 24 turnovers that Arkansas turned into 27 points. The Razorbacks also blocked 12 shots, five of which were by freshman forward Emerie Ellis.