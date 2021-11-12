Reserves spark Lady Wampus Cat victory

Dandra Thomas Invitational

FIRST ROUND

Thursday

Conway 79, Jacksonville 46

Little Rock Christian 53, Bentonville West 44

Jonesboro 56, Little Rock Parkview 51, OT

Conway Christian 43, Fayetteville 41

SEMIFINALS

Friday

Conway vs. Little Rock Christian, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville vs. Jonesboro, 8:30 p.m.

FINALS

Saturday

Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.

CONWAY -- Conway was a bit uneven in the first quarter of its season opener Thursday night, but a boost from its bench helped the Lady Wampus Cats straighten things out.

A first-quarter run, sparked by the second unit, allowed Conway to sprint to a 79-46 victory over Jacksonville in the first round of the Dandra Thomas Invitational at Buzz Bolding Arena.

Chloe Clardy scored 12 of her 23 points in the third quarter for Conway (1-0), which pulled away after a slow start. The junior also had 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists. Jaiden Thomas finished with 16 points and Kalayna King ended with 9 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals. Alex Cox chimed in with nine points.

"For the first game, I was happy with how we ended up playing," Conway Coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. "We do have all of our starters back from last year, but we also have depth. And I was really impressed with that second group [Thursday]."

The Lady Wampus Cats' starters slumbered through the game's first four minutes and were subbed out by Hutchcraft with 3:56 left in the period after a short bucket from Jacksonville's Brooke Roland tied the game at 6-6. Conway's bench immediately went to work by scoring eight of the next 10 points, with a three-pointer from Emerie Bohanon igniting the rally.

That second wave helped Conway grab a 21-14 lead by quarter's end and allowed its regulars to settle in. But Jacksonville didn't fold and stayed close behind Da'Kariya Jackson and Alexis Rowe. The duo scored 19 of the Lady Titans' final 22 points of the half to get them within 38-28 at halftime.

Rowe's driving lay-up with 7:28 to go in the third quarter trimmed Conway's lead to 38-30. That'd be the only made field goal of the period for Jacksonville, though. The Lady Wampus Cats slowly extended their cushion with a 17-4 run, with Clardy scoring 10 in a row at one point.

"I thought when she got going there, things changed," Hutchcraft said of Clardy. "So I am glad the way we finished. I don't think we did a good job in any defense we played but hats off to Jacksonville. They played hard and played well. But I think as the season goes on, we'll continue to improve."

Rowe had 17 points and Jackson chipped in with 11 for the Lady Titans, who had 11 of their 24 turnovers in that decisive third quarter.

JONESBORO 56, LITTLE ROCK PARVIEW 51, OT

Bramyia Johnson had 14 points and 10 rebounds as Jonesboro (1-0) held on in overtime.

Ereauna Hardaway finished with 13 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals for the Lady Golden Hurricane, who led by double figures for much of the game until the Lady Patriots stormed back. Destiny Thomas had 13 points and 9 rebounds while Allannah Orsby ended with 9 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals. Jonesboro had 32 turnovers.

Jasmine Davis poured in 22 points, 11 steals, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks for Parkview (0-1), which missed its first 19 shots of the game. The Lady Patriots fought and eventually sent the game in overtime when Davis came away with a steal and conversion with less than 10 seconds remaining. Tyra Robinson added 10 points and eight rebounds.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 53, BENTONVILLE WEST 44

Ashton Elley scored 15 of her game-high 17 points in the second half as Little Rock Christian (1-0) closed on a 19-0 run.

Elley added 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks for the Lady Warriors, who trailed 44-34 with 5:18 to go in the fourth before a three-pointer from Elley started her team's final push. Mia Smith added 10 points while Sheridan Cross had 7 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks. Ashley Hopper chipped in with seven points and 10 rebounds.

Savannah Rangel had 11 points while Maysa Williams added 8 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals to lead Bentonville West (0-1).

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 43, FAYETTEVILLE 41

Ashlyn Kinley hit a short floater with 22 seconds left in the game to give Conway Christian (1-1) the go-ahead points in its upset victory.

Josie Williams, who had 24 points in the game, grabbed a rebound off a miss by Fayetteville (0-1) and found Kinley for a 6-footer to give the Lady Eagles a 42-41 lead. Brooklyn Pratt would later add a free throw with two seconds left to set the final margin.

Wynter Beck had 11 points and Morgan Gaines scored 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs, who led 41-33 with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth.