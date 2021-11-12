Semrad a two-way terror for Prairie Grove Tigers

PRAIRIE GROVE -- There's plenty of two-way players in high school football but not many of them are as valuable to their team as Landon Semrad.

Take Senior Night, for example.

Semrad made standout plays on offense and defense to lead Prairie Grove to a 46-19 victory over Elkins at Tiger Stadium. Semrad ran for two touchdowns, caught a pass to set up another score, and intercepted two passes for Prairie Grove (8-2), which will host Jonesboro Westside (4-6) in a first-round Class 4A state playoff game tonight at Tiger Stadium.

"His athleticism and the potential he still has is tremendous," Prairie Grove Coach Danny Abshier said. "You want him on your team because of what he can accomplish. He can run, he can catch, he's got good height, and he can jump well."

Semrad's first interception was a highlight-reel play where he reached out and secured the football just inches from the ground. He also intercepted a deep pass and, minutes later, returned to finish the game shortly after he got the wind knocked out of him during a play near the Tigers' sideline.

The game was another striking display of toughness and athleticism from Semrad (6-4, 180 pounds), who plays three sports at Prairie Grove.

"Landon Semrad is one of the best wide receivers in our conference, Northwest Arkansas, and the state," said Elkins Coach Zach Watson said. "He's a good route-runner and has a great catch radius. Landon can change a game on both defense as a defensive back and on offense. He will make the play that will be the difference."

The win over Elkins ensured Semrad and 10 of his fellow seniors will get to play another home game. But Semrad was reflective on the past as he stood in line and waited to be introduced with his parents, Chrysi and Gregory, on Senior Night at Tiger Stadium.

"I was just super surreal," said Semrad, who got some playing time as a sophomore and started as a junior for the Tigers. "It felt like yesterday I was in the 7th grade. That's why we wore those throwback jerseys. It's gone so fast."

Prairie Grove's only two losses this season are to Farmington in the season-opener and Shiloh Christian, the defending state champions in Class 4A, six weeks ago. Prairie Grove has won four consecutive and the Tigers begin postseason play with plenty of momentum after pounding Elkins 45-19. Semrad sealed the win with a 50-yard run in the fourth quarter.

"We strapped down and got our heads back in the game after we had a couple of early losses," Semrad said. "We figured out what we needed to do as a team and what we needed to do as individuals to win."

Prairie Grove has long employed a Wing-T offense that often wears teams down, including last season when the Tigers finished 10-2. But Prairie Grove can make teams pay if they crowd the line of scrimmage too much, especially with Semrad at outside receiver.

"Landon can play wing back and receiver so, where ever he goes, he draws that attention," Abshier said. "We got one over the top last week and, even in a double team, he benefits our offense and widens the field because they're mindful of where he is."

Semrad, who has over 400 yards in receiving, may be even more valuable with his talent and experience at free safety for the Tigers. Semrad has five interceptions on the season and he's an aggressive tackler from the back end of the defense.

"[Semrad] has been phenomenal," Prairie Grove defensive coordinator Craig Laird. "I could argue he's helped us more on defense than offense. He's athletic and he can jump out of the gym. Besides his ability to go up and get the ball, he's actually coming down and tackling better than he did last year. He's more physical, he's more confident, and that's helped us a lot, too."

Semrad hopes to continue his career in football and, possibly, in track and field after high school. Pitt State has shown some interest, but Semrad is focused now on helping the Tigers make a run deep into the playoffs.

That challenge starts at home tonight in a first-round playoff game.

"It's the playoffs," Semrad said. "It's now or never."