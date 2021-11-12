More Northwest Arkansas athletes sign letters of intent





BASEBALL

FS Northside pair sign letters of intent

Fort Smith Northside seniors Jett Frazier and McCade Moody signed national letters of intent to play college baseball on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for non-football players.

Frazier signed his scholarship agreement with Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, and Moody signed his letter of intent with Carl Albert State College in Poteau, Okla.

Eight Tigers make their college choices

Eight players on Bentonville High's baseball team made their college choices Thursday as they signed their letters of intent during a morning ceremony inside Tiger Arena.

Four opted for in-state schools as Bryant Parlin signed with Central Arkansas, while Colby Sweat and Keegan Bulza will continue to be teammates at Central Baptist and Luke Crumpler picked UA-Rich Mountain. The other signees include Luke Stamps with Missouri State, Ethan Arnold with Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan., Reagan Hendricks with Ottawa (Kan.) University and Nolan Oliver with Highland (Kan.) Community College.

Arnold saw double duty for Bentonville as he threw 16.2 innings and had a 0.84 ERA, allowing just two runs on 13 hits while striking at 13. He was effective at the plate as well with a .280 batting average and hit one home run, one triple and four doubles while driving in 22 runs.

Stamps threw 30.1 innings for the Tigers last season and had a 2.76 ERA with 37 strikeouts, while Parlin threw 9.1 innings and had a 0.72 ERA and eight strikeouts.

BASKETBALL

Brown chooses Vanderbilt

Bentonville senior Jada Brown signed her national letter of intent to play basketball at Vanderbilt.

A 5-foot-7 guard, Brown originally made a verbal commitment to Rice, but instead opted to go to Vanderbilt.

Brown moved into the starting lineup during her sophomore season and helped Bentonville win the 6A-West Conference championship and a share of the Class 6A state title in 2020. During her two full seasons with the Lady Tigers, she has averaged 11.7 points, 2.5 steals and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Shiloh Christian's Tunnell signs with Drury

Shiloh Christian senior Hailey Tunnell signed a national letter of intent with Drury University on Thursday.

As a junior for the Lady Saints, Tunnell averaged 15.1 points per game, 3.3 assists and 3 steals. She shot 72 percent from the free-throw line.

VOLLEYBALL

Hamilton bound for UCA

Trinity Hamilton, one of the most decorated volleyball players at Bentonville, will take her talents to Central Arkansas as she signed her letter of intent to play with the Sugar Bears.

The 5-foot-6 Hamilton, a four-year player with the Lady Tigers, is the only player in school history to be named a three-time all-state and all-conference player. She also earned a spot on the all-state tournament team from 2019-21 as she helped Bentonville win the 6A state title in 2019.

Hamilton finished her senior season with a team-high 392 kills in 36 matches, and she finished second with 376 digs, tied for second with 38 aces and fifth on the team with 29 total blocks. In four years at Bentonville, she has compiled 1,202 kills and 1,392 digs.

FS Southside duo sign national letters of intent

Fort Smith Southside seniors Toree Tiffee and Olivia Melton signed national letters of intent to play college volleyball on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for non-football players.

Tiffee is an outside hitter/defensive specialist and signed with California Baptist University in Riverside, Calif.

Melton is also an outside hitter/defensive specialist and signed with River Community College in Fort Pierce, Fla.

BASEBALL

Four from FS Southside sign letters of intent

Fort Smith Southside seniors Braxton Waller, Kent Carlisle, Ty Wiley and Bailey Mattingly signed national letters of intent to play college baseball on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for non-football players.

Waller, a third-baseman and right-handed pitcher, signed with Hendrix College in Conway.

Carlisle, a shortstop and right-handed pitcher, signed with the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

Wiley, an outfielder, and Mattingly, a catcher and right-handed pitcher, both signed with Carl Albert State College in Poteau, Okla.

SOCCER

Bentonville goalies go separate ways

Sofia Rivera and Millicent Switzer split the goalkeeper duties for Bentonville's girls soccer team last season, but the two will split when it comes to college plans.

Rivera signed her national letter of intent to play at Angelo State, while Switzer made Rockhurst University her choice.

The two combined to allow just 11 goals over 19 matches last season, including only seven goals allowed during 14 conference matches. They combined to allow a measly 0.58 goals against average during the season.

SWIMMING

Spencer chooses Little Rock

Bentonville senior Avery Spencer will keep her swimming talents inside the state borders as she signed a national letter of intent with Arkansas-Little Rock.

Spencer played a big role in helping the Lady Tigers win the Class 6A state swimming title last year. She was part of a Bentonville team that won the 200-yard medley relay with a near-state record time of 1 minute, 48.55 seconds.

Spencer was on another Lady Tiger team that finished second in the 200 freestyle relay. Individually, she took second place in the 100 butterfly with her time of 58.18 seconds, missing first by just .01 second, and she finished fourth in the 500 freestyle.



