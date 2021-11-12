The world in brief: Slovakia rejects stricter abortion law

Slovakia rejects stricter abortion law

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia -- Slovakia's parliament narrowly rejected Thursday proposed legislation that would have tightened access to abortion in the European Union country.

The bill was rejected by one vote, as 67 of the 134 lawmakers present in the 150-seat house voted in favor of it. A similar proposal to restrict abortion was rejected a year ago, also by one vote.

Among its key provisions, the mandatory waiting period before women have access to abortion at their request would have been extended from 48 to 96 hours.

At the same time, women would have had to give their reasons for having abortion.

The new legislation would also have banned what it calls advertising abortion and services linked to it, which might have restricted access to information women get publicly from medical experts, clinics and hospitals.

Currently, abortion is legal in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy in the Roman Catholic stronghold in Eastern Europe; it is available after that for certain medical reasons.

But doctors have a right to refuse to provide abortion due to conscientious objection.

84 million people displaced, U.N. says

BERLIN -- The number of people around the world forced to abandon their homes likely increased to more than 84 million in the first half of this year, an increase fueled in particular by conflicts in Africa, the U.N. refugee agency said Thursday.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said the number of displaced people -- most of them within their own countries -- was up from 82.4 million at the end of 2020

An agency report found that the number of people classed as refugees under its mandate was more than 20.8 million halfway through the year -- an increase of 172,000 from the end of last year. The number of asylum-seekers stood at 4.4 million, an increase of 237,000.

The agency said that over 4.3 million new internal displacements were recorded between January and June in 33 countries where it is monitoring the displacement situation.

It said that was a sharp increase from a year earlier and that intensifying violence led to "significant" displacement in Congo, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Mozambique, Burma, South Sudan and countries in west Africa's Sahel region.

The agency reported its figures came from governments and its own offices around the world and were supplemented by data from non-governmental organizations.

French man gets life in stabbing death

PARIS -- A French man has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing an 85-year-old Holocaust survivor to death in an antisemitic attack, a case that triggered widespread anger and called attention to resurgent anti-Jewish sentiment in France.

After horror and grief, Mireille Knoll's family feels justice after Wednesday's verdict.

"We are exhausted but glad that they recognized the antisemitic nature of the attack," her son Daniel Knoll said. The verdict "was appropriate for this horrible crime."

Knoll was found dead with multiple stab wounds in March 2018 in her apartment, which was then set ablaze. Another suspect was acquitted of murder but convicted of aggravated theft with religious motives.

Both had denied targeting her for being Jewish, and their lawyers had argued against classifying the attack as antisemitic. But the case served as a reminder of both historic and current antisemitism in France.

Knoll's death came a year after another Jewish woman, Sarah Halimi, was thrown from her Paris balcony to her death.

Knoll's family is pushing for an annual remembrance to honor all victims of antisemitism, and to encourage young people to reach out to isolated elderly neighbors.

7 people die in Bangladesh vote violence

DHAKA, Bangladesh -- At least seven people were killed in Bangladesh election violence as voters selected village council representatives Thursday in elections expected to further consolidate the governing party's power amid concerns about the state of the country's democracy.

The largest opposition party boycotted the vote, saying a skewed political atmosphere is preventing fair participation. Widespread allegations of misconduct were made during the last two national elections, and political violence has marred past votes in Bangladesh, particularly for rural councils.

By late Thursday, it was not clear how many members of the ruling Awami League party had been elected to head the rural councils.

In Thursday's elections, more than 15 million eligible voters chose representatives on 835 councils after proceedings in some places were suspended over irregularities or violence.

A total of 4,571 councils, known as union parishads that are responsible for local community development and public welfare are being contested in phases.

Analysts said Thursday's election is an opportunity for the ruling Awami League party of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to consolidate its position ahead of the next general election scheduled for 2023.



