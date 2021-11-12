Son's Chapel Quilters Share Legacy Of Love, Community

FAQ
Holiday Quilt, Yarn & Craft Fair
WHO -- Son's Chapel Rural Builders Association & Ozark Knitting Co.
WHAT -- Hand-embroidered quilts, custom knitted and crocheted gifts, yarns galore and local honey for sale
WHEN -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday & noon-5 p.m. Sunday
WHERE -- Son's Chapel, 5480 E. Mission Blvd. in Fayetteville
COST -- Admission is free; there will be an opportunity to buy chances on a quilt
INFO -- Visit fb.me/e/2t80FMokt on Facebook
