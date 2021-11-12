Son's Chapel Quilters Share Legacy Of Love, Community

Members of the Son’s Chapel Rural Builders Association gather to do what they’ve been doing every Tuesday for decades — making quilts. Their work, which supports upkeep of the historic rock structure east of Fayetteville, will be for sale at a Holiday Quilt, Yarn & Craft Fair this weekend. (File photo)

FAQ Holiday Quilt, Yarn & Craft Fair WHO -- Son's Chapel Rural Builders Association & Ozark Knitting Co. WHAT -- Hand-embroidered quilts, custom knitted and crocheted gifts, yarns galore and local honey for sale WHEN -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday & noon-5 p.m. Sunday WHERE -- Son's Chapel, 5480 E. Mission Blvd. in Fayetteville COST -- Admission is free; there will be an opportunity to buy chances on a quilt INFO -- Visit fb.me/e/2t80FMokt on Facebook NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK - 5/19/15 - Son's Chapel in Fayetteville May 19, 2015. A 75th anniversary of the dedication of the chapel with an open house is planned for May 30.

