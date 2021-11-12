The nation in brief: Student death raises concert toll to 9

Student death raises concert toll to 9

HOUSTON -- A 22-year-old college student who was critically injured in the crush of fans at the Astroworld festival in Houston has died, the family's lawyer said Thursday, raising the death toll to nine.

Bharti Shahani, who was to graduate from Texas A&M University in the spring, died Wednesday night, attorney James Lassiter said during a news conference. All of the concertgoers who died after the Friday night show were between the ages of 14 and 27, underscoring how the tragedy unfolded in a mostly younger crowd, including a 9-year-old boy who was also injured at the sold-out festival of 50,000 people and remained in a medically induced coma Thursday, according to family.

Concertgoers have described the packed crowd growing dangerous even before headliner Travis Scott appeared on stage, and seeing people collapse while the rapper performed. Scott's attorneys have said he did not know about the deaths and injuries until after the show. Scott was only minutes into his set when at least one Houston officer radioed over a police channel that the main stage had been compromised by a crowd surge.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Wednesday that police told organizers to shut down the performance when fans in the crowd were administered CPR. But witnesses say Scott and Drake, the superstar rapper, kept performing.

A criminal investigation into the deaths at Astroworld is underway.

Marine vet admits to drug trafficking

SAN DIEGO -- A U.S. Marine veteran has pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court to orchestrating a drug-trafficking operation that moved tons of cocaine from South America through Mexico and into the United States.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Angel Dominguez Ramirez Jr., a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a drug-trafficking conspiracy and a money-laundering conspiracy.

In his plea agreement, Dominguez admitted to being the leader of an organization that used boats, airplanes and commercial vehicles to move the drugs into Mexico and then take them over the California and Texas borders for distribution.

He also admitted to coordinating the flow of cash from drug-sales profits in the U.S. back to Mexico, the newspaper reported.

An indictment said Dominguez's military training was an asset while working with powerful drug cartels.

Dominguez was arrested in Mexico in 2016 and extradited to San Diego in 2019.

Ex-trooper-assault case ends in mistrial

OMAHA, Neb. -- A federal court jury deadlocked Thursday on whether a former Nebraska state trooper violated a motorist's civil rights by hitting him in the head with the butt of a rifle.

U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher declared the mistrial in Lindsey Bixby's case after the jury's forewoman said the panel had deadlocked after 2½ days of deliberations. She said 10 jurors voted to find Bixby innocent, and two voted to find him guilty, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Bixby faced up to 10 years in prison. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lecia Wright said prosecutors will evaluate their case further before making a decision on retrying Bixby.

The charge stemmed from a high-speed chase in March 2016 through western Nebraska. A video showed Bixby hitting a Colorado man in the head with his AR-15 after the man refused to get on the ground at the end of the chase in Sioux County.

The man was later sentenced to two years on probation for misdemeanors related to the pursuit.

Bixby resigned from the patrol four months after the stop, but the video didn't become public for more than a year. The case and other problems led Gov. Pete Ricketts to fire the Nebraska State Patrol's superintendent.

Ole Miss suspends fraternity over hazing

OXFORD, Miss. -- The University of Mississippi chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity has been suspended, one year after a member was charged with assault for spraying cleaning solution on pledges during a hazing ritual.

The 158-member Gamma Iota chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha was suspended by the university and the Supreme Council of the Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity starting this week and will remain inactive until May 1, 2025, university officials announced.

The suspension followed an investigation by the university and the international fraternity that uncovered acts of hazing, university spokesperson Jim Zook said.

During an Oct. 11, 2020, hazing ritual, pledges were blindfolded with their neckties and made to sit in a hallway, according to a university campus police report. Active members then "yelled, screamed, threw liquids and things" on the pledges, and made them squat against the wall while reciting phrases. One member sprayed bleach or surface cleaner on some pledges, police said.

After the incident, the chapter was sanctioned. Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Brent A. Marsh said in a letter that Pi Kappa Alpha was suspended for failure to abide by those sanctions.



