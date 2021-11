1. A common greeting.

2. A popular dessert.

3. A four-stringed musical instrument of the violin family.

4. The title of a play by Shakespeare.

5. A house of prostitution.

6. Bud Abbott's comic partner.

7. A cultivated mushroom.

8. The Roosevelt family made this island their summer home.

9. Composer whose first big hit was "Keep the Home Fires Burning."

ANSWERS:

1. Hello

2. Jello

3. Cello

4. "Othello"

5. Bordello

6. Costello (Lou)

7. Portobello

8. Campobello

9. Novello (Ivor)