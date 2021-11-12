The kids are all right

Doubtless your English teacher taught you about double negatives. But have you heard of triple negatives? Or quadruple negatives? To get through this story, we might have to rely on a math teacher.

Four school districts in south Arkansas, which were challenging an appeals ruling barring the districts from exemptions, will not have their cases heard again, at least not by the same appeals court. Did you catch all of that? Working backwards, for that is the point of legal writing, it boils down to this: This week the courts ruled in favor of the kids, instead of the school districts.

The case might not be settled yet because there are higher courts, but today families in those districts are free to allow their children an education. You'd think that would always be the priority of school districts, and it should be. But when state money follows students from school district to school district, sometimes priorities are skewed.

From the beginning: Years ago, the General Assembly of Arkansas wanted to allow families to move their children out of failing schools, without those families having to actually move residences. That is, if the neighborhood school was failing to educate, the family could request little Johnny be sent to another school down the road, even if the family home wasn't zoned for such. When families started to do this, some districts objected. Why, they could lose money.

Four districts--Hope, Camden Fairview, Lafayette County and Junction City--sued. They wanted to be exempt from the law, and argued that their past desegregation orders helped their cases.

Rulings for and against the districts, and for and against students, have been going back and forth like a slow-moving tennis match for years now. The latest: This week the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled barring exemptions, etc. To translate from legalese: Today, those families can move their children to other schools to find a better education. The General Assembly's law can stand.

Those running the districts have a couple of choices: They can continue to sue and use up valuable resources paying lawyers. Or they could face the competition like so many other concerns do and improve their schools, so families won't want to leave.

To some of us, this has always been a cut-and-dried case. Then again, some of us aren't getting state money for each student at a classroom desk.