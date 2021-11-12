Troopers: Girl, 10, killed in rollover crash in Lawrence County

A 10-year-old girl was killed and four other people were injured in a rollover crash in rural Lawrence County on Thursday evening, troopers said.

The girl was riding inside a 2009 Nissan Maxima headed south on U.S. 63 behind a 2010 GMC pickup when the wreck happened at about 5:15 p.m., according to a preliminary report from state police.

The Maxima had passed the pickup in the outside traffic lane and began to merge back into the left inside lane when the left-rear side of the car struck the right-front side of the truck, according to the report.

The Maxima then slid sideways into the turn lane, and its right-rear side struck a northbound 2000 Dodge Durango that was entering the lane, troopers said. The Maxima overturned and came to a rest in the northbound ditch, according to the report.

Troopers said the 10-year-old girl died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Maxima, a 36-year-old Walnut Ridge man, and two other passengers in the vehicle, a 31-year-old Walnut Ridge woman and an 11-year-old boy, were injured, the report states. The driver of the Dodge, a 37-year-old Walnut Ridge man, was also injured.

In Perry County, a separate crash Thursday evening killed a Perryville woman, troopers said.

The driver of a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria attempted to turn left into the parking lot of a gas station when the wreck happened around 6:30 p.m., according to a separate preliminary report from state police.

The vehicle turned into the path of a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500, and the truck struck the passenger side front door with its front bumper, troopers said.

The car spun around due to the impact, striking a sign with its rear bumper, the report states.

Margie McCormick, an 81-year-old woman who was riding in the Ford, was killed as a result of the crash, according to the report. Troopers said a second passenger in the car, a 36-year-old man from Perryville, was injured.

The 32-year-old Houston man who was driving the Dodge, as well as a 50-year-old man from Conway who was a passenger in the truck, were also injured as a result of the crash, the report states.

Troopers described conditions at the time of both crashes as clear and dry.

At least 545 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.











