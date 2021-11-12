UALR men vs. Champion Christian

Champion Christian at Ark.-Little Rock
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock
RECORDS UALR 1-0; Champion Christian 1-3
SERIES UALR leads 1-0.
TV None
RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
DeAntoni Gordon, 6-7, Jr.12.06.0
Alsean Evans, 6-6, Sr.13.06.0
D.J. Smith, 6-0, Fr.6.01.0
Nikola Maric 6-10, Sr.11.07.0
Jovan Stulic, 6-5, Jr.15.00.0
COACH Darrell Walker (43-46 in fourth season at UALR and 89-64 overall)
Champion Christian
NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
Braylon Hawkins, 6-4, Jr.21.311.5
Ariyon Williams, 6-0, Jr.18.03.0
Keyshaun Scott, 6-7, Soph.7.35.3
Malik Laurent, 6-9, Fr.5.88.5
Ezekiel Capaci, 5-10, Sr.4.82.0
COACH Mo Capaci (8-11 in second season at Champion Christian)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALRChampion Christian
69.0Points for73.3
66.0Points against91.8
-10.0Rebound marginN/A
13.0Turnover marginN/A
45.8FG pct.37.6
13.33-pt pct.25.4
72.2FT pct.61.7
CHALK TALK The Trojans and Tigers met for the first time a year ago with UALR routing Champion Christian 78-50. ... The Trojans' victory Tuesday night against Southern Illinois pushed the program to 40-3 in home openers. ... Prior to the matchup with the Salukis, Alsean Evans hadn't played since the start of the 2019-20 season. He scored 13 points in 29 minutes during UALR's opener.