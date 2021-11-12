UALR women at Vanderbilt

Ark.-Little Rock at Vanderbilt
WHEN 7 p.m. Central
WHERE Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tenn.
RECORDS UALR 0-1; Vanderbilt 1-0
SERIES UALR leads 1-0.
TV None
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock
INTERNET SEC Network-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
Sali Kourouma, 5-11, So.15.05.0
Dariel Johnson, 6-1, Sr.3.03.0
Angelique Francis, 5-11, Jr.0.03.0
Tia Harvey, 5-9, Soph.0.02.0
Mayra Caicedo, 5-3, Sr.8.01.0
COACH Joe Foley (345-194 in 19th season at UALR and 801-275 overall)
Vanderbilt
NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
Brinae Alexander, 5-10, Sr.20.07.0
Kaylon Smith, 5-10, Jr.12.09.0
Demi Washington, 5-10, Jr.11.06.0
Jordyn Cambridge, 5-9, Sr.10.07.0
Brylee Bartram, 5-8, Jr.8.00.0
COACH Shea Ralph (1-0 in first season at Vanderbilt and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALRVanderbilt
62.0Points for75.0
76.0Points against59.0
0.0Rebound margin20.0
-3.0Turnover margin-6.0
40.0FG pct.49.1
18.23-pt pct.45.5
72.7FT pct.81.8
CHALK TALK Shea Ralph, a longtime assistant to Geno Auriemma at Connecticut who was a part of six national championships with the Huskies, got her first victory as a head coach Tuesday with a 75-59 home win against Gardner-Webb. ... Krystan Vornes, who tore her ACL during last season's Sun Belt Conference Tournament, had 10 points and 8 rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench in the Trojans' opener.