UAPB men's basketball capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Colorado State

WHEN 9 p.m. Central

WHERE Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colo.

RECORDS UAPB 0-1; Colorado State 1-0

SERIES Colorado State leads 3-0

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

Kylen Milton, 6-4, Soph.7.01.0

Shawn Williams, 6-1, Sr.16.03.0

Jaylan Thomas, 6-8, Sr.9.00.0

Trey Sampson, 6-9, Jr.29.010.0

Brahm Harris, 6-6, Jr.8.02.0

COACH Solomon Bozeman (0-1 in first season at UAPB and overall)

COLORADO STATE

NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

John Tonje, 6-5, Jr.31.03.0

Isaiah Stevens, 6-0, Jr.13.02.0

David Roddy, 6-6, Jr.7.08.0

Kendle Moore, 6-0, Sr.3.01.0

Adam Thistlewood, 6-8, Sr.2.05.0

COACH Niko Medved (52-38 in fourth season at Colorado State and 131-125 in nine seasons overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPBColorado State

77.0Points for109.0

90.0Points against80.0

-13.0Rebound margin9.0

9.0Turnover margin0.0

37.5FG pct.58.9

28.63-pt pct.45.8

86.7FT pct.85.7

CHALK TALK The Golden Lions last played Colorado State in 2018 when the Rams jumped out to a 19-point halftime lead and won 92-67. ... Trey Sampson had 29 points and 10 rebounds in UAPB's season opener against Creighton. ... The Rams opened the year with a 109-80 victory over Oral Roberts, which is where Golden Lions Coach Solomon Bozeman spent three seasons as an assistant.



