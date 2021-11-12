UAPB men's basketball capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Colorado State
WHEN 9 p.m. Central
WHERE Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colo.
RECORDS UAPB 0-1; Colorado State 1-0
SERIES Colorado State leads 3-0
TV None
RADIO None
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UAPB
NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
Kylen Milton, 6-4, Soph.7.01.0
Shawn Williams, 6-1, Sr.16.03.0
Jaylan Thomas, 6-8, Sr.9.00.0
Trey Sampson, 6-9, Jr.29.010.0
Brahm Harris, 6-6, Jr.8.02.0
COACH Solomon Bozeman (0-1 in first season at UAPB and overall)
COLORADO STATE
NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
John Tonje, 6-5, Jr.31.03.0
Isaiah Stevens, 6-0, Jr.13.02.0
David Roddy, 6-6, Jr.7.08.0
Kendle Moore, 6-0, Sr.3.01.0
Adam Thistlewood, 6-8, Sr.2.05.0
COACH Niko Medved (52-38 in fourth season at Colorado State and 131-125 in nine seasons overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UAPBColorado State
77.0Points for109.0
90.0Points against80.0
-13.0Rebound margin9.0
9.0Turnover margin0.0
37.5FG pct.58.9
28.63-pt pct.45.8
86.7FT pct.85.7
CHALK TALK The Golden Lions last played Colorado State in 2018 when the Rams jumped out to a 19-point halftime lead and won 92-67. ... Trey Sampson had 29 points and 10 rebounds in UAPB's season opener against Creighton. ... The Rams opened the year with a 109-80 victory over Oral Roberts, which is where Golden Lions Coach Solomon Bozeman spent three seasons as an assistant.