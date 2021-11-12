UCA men's capsule

Central Arkansas at Butler

WHEN 5:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

RECORDS UCA 0-1; Butler 1-0

SERIES Butler leads 1-0

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

TV Fox Sports 2

INTERNET ESPN-Plus, Bally Sports Midwest-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA

POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Collin Cooper, 6-3, Soph.12.02.0

G Camren Hunter, 6-3, Fr.10.02.0

F Jared Chatham, 6-8, Sr.4.04.0

F Jaxson Baker, 6-7, Soph.4.02.0

F Darious Hall, 6-7, Jr.7.08.0

COACH Anthony Boone (14-34 in third season at UCA and overall)

BUTLER

POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Chuck Harris, 6-2, Soph.16.05.0

G Jayden Taylor, 6-4, Fr.12.03.0

F Bryce Nze, 6-7, Sr.9.07.0

F Simas Lukosius, 6-6, Fr.8.07.0

F Bryce Golden, 6-9, Sr.3.06.0

COACH LaVall Jordan (70-55 in fifth season at Butler; 81-79 in six seasons overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCAButler

61.0Points for56.0

96.0Points against47.0

-14.0Rebound margin12.0

-11.0Turnover margin-5.0

40.4FG pct.34.1

36.83-pt pct. 28.0

61.5FT pct.82.6

CHALK TALK The Bears' lone matchup with Butler came five seasons ago, an 82-58 loss to the Bulldogs in Indianapolis. ... UCA started its season with a 96-61 loss to Saint Louis on Tuesday. Collin Cooper and Camren Hunter were the Bears' only scorers in double figures, with 12 and 10 points respectively ... DePaul and University of Arkansas transfer Darious Hall had 7 points and a team-high eight rebounds in the loss to the Billikens.



