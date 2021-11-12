UCA women's capsule





Central Arkansas vs. Hendrix

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 0-1; Hendrix 0-1

SERIES UCA leads 6-0

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, Fr.17.03.0

F Lucy Ibeh 6-0, Jr.7.07.0

G Gloria Fornah 5-10, Fr.4.04.0

F Jayla Cody 6-1, Fr. 4.02.0

G Carley Hudspeth 6-0, Jr. 2.0 3.0

COACH Sandra Rushing (167-109 in 10th season at UCA; 570-365 in 32nd season overall)

HENDRIX

POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Kennedi Burns, 5-9, So.12.05.0

G Rachel Woppman 5-8, Sr.10.02.0

F Madi Pierce 5-9, Jr.9.09.0

G Caroline Wendt 5-9, Sr.8.010.0

F Jayla King, Sr.0.05.0

COACH Drew Gaeng (90-73 in seventh season at Hendrix and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCAHendrix

40.0Points for51.0

103.0Points against65.0

-15.0Rebound margin-14.0

-18.0Turnover margin-5.0

27.3FG pct.30.0

0.83-pt pct.11.1

52.9FT pct.61.9

CHALK TALK UCA freshman Randrea Wright's scored a team-high 17 points against Kansas State. It was the first time a freshman had scored 10-plus points for the Sugar Bears since 2013. ... While the Sugar Bears lost in lopsided fashion to Kansas State, the last time they played Hendrix, they won in a similar fashion, beating the Warriors 104-28 in 2019. ... UCA's Lucy Ibeh was named to the preseason All-Atlantic Sun Conference team and led the Sugar Bears in scoring, rebounding and steals a year ago.







