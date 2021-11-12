University in Benton County aims to provide purpose, plan for veterans

MAYSVILLE -- Remembering sacrifices and finding a future purpose were themes of a Veterans Day event Thursday.

About 150 people, including pro wrestler and actor John Cena, were treated to a flyover from a vintage P-51 Mustang. They also heard from several speakers, got lunch from Brightwater and received tours of the under-construction University of Health and Performance. A groundbreaking also was held for the Pure Life Culinary Center.

The University of Health and Performance is a wellness-based educational institution with a mission to empower students to discover their ultimate purpose. It was founded by Matt Hesse and will open Jan. 8, according to a fact sheet. There will be 36 students in the first class.

"This space is for veterans to find a purpose," Hesse said.

The campus isn't complete. The culinary center, an education center and a main headquarters need to be built. A 16,000-square-foot training facility is complete except for the roof, and five barracks are finished. Work started about five months ago.

The FitOps Foundation, founded by Hesse in 2016, is a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to veterans and active-duty military members seeking education and careers in the health and wellness industry, according to the fact sheet. Hesse is a U.S. Army veteran.

The mission of the FitOps Foundation is to empower veterans and transition service members to live a life of purpose through fitness and community.

Hesse was inspired to create the foundation after he witnessed fellow soldiers struggle upon returning from service. The university expands on the concept of that work by taking an innovative, interdisciplinary approach to education and a new model of empowerment, according to the fact sheet.

More than 365 people have graduated from the FitOps training program. Hesse held camps at Camp War Eagle in Rogers in previous years.

The university teaches a four-dimensional, integrated approach to wellness and education. The immersive experience gives students the tools to identify their purpose, while building a focused plan to live it, according to the fact sheet.

Graduates are certified as accredited health and fitness trainers. Upon graduation they receive continued mentorship, as well as counseling through the alumni aftercare program.

The 500-acre campus sprawls into Oklahoma, but the main address is Maysville. The campus is a $40 million investment that will bring thousands of people to the area, said Alexandra Hesse, Matt's wife and university communications director.

Cena said his admiration for the men and women of the armed forces is no secret.

"They have the courage to make a commitment that I don't have the bravery to," he said.

Cena announced he was donating $500,000 to the foundation.

Matt Hesse thanked Cena for believing in the university project from the beginning. A bronze statue of Cena will be set up near the lake on campus, Hesse said.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., spoke briefly and gave his support for what Hesse is doing with the university.

"This is the right answer. We need to duplicate this everywhere," Womack said.

Capt. Andy Lee with the Benton County Sheriff's Office served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1992 to 1996. He said he had a plan coming out the service. He did ride-alongs with deputies as a teen when his father, Andy, was Benton County sheriff, and that got him started on his path.

"For some their path in life is to stay" in the military, Lee said. "But maybe at some stage they get forced out for some reason; then they don't have anything to fall back on. It affects you dramatically if you don't have a plan."

Maj. Gen. Troy Galloway, deputy commander of U.S. Army Forces Command in Fort Bragg, N.C., told the audience there are more than 19 million veterans living in the United States.

"It's the most veterans since the Vietnam era," he said.

Galloway, a former city of Bentonville employee, said the same readiness that's needed to support ready soldiers and ready formations should be applied to veterans and help ensure they have every opportunity to continue to serve their families and communities.

The U.S. Army is working hard to combat suicides, an issue that expands beyond the military, Galloway said. The Army has a program concerning health and holistic fitness, he said.

"Physical well-being combined with spiritual well-being contributes greatly to mental well-being," Galloway said.

Hesse told the audience in the last 20 years there have been about 7,000 combat deaths among U.S. service members, but 150,000 veteran suicides over the same span.

The Maysville campus is a similar approach to how the Army serves its men and women, Galloway said.

Joshua Spruell from St. Marys, Ga., served as a coprsman in the U.S. Navy for 11 years. He wanted to get into the medical field after he left the military but said his certifications didn't transfer to civilian life.

He saw a FitOps leaflet but put it aside. His wife encouraged him to apply for the camp after he said he reached a low point in his life. He graduated from the last FitOps camp in August and is now a graduate assistant in the program.

His goal is to open a community gym where all are welcome. He said the camp provided him a sense of community like the Navy did.

"Everyone here genuinely cares about you," he said. "We need more of this. We need to let veterans know they are not alone."

Students are accepted in the order in which their application is received and availability of course dates. Students do eight weeks of classwork online then will head to camp for several weeks.

"We want to give them the tools to be successful," Hesse said. "Physical fitness is a common language they all speak. This is a straight line to finding their purpose and doing it."

Patrick Robinson, Benton County Veteran Services director, thinks the university will benefit Benton County veterans. There are approximately 16,000 veterans in the county, Robinson said.

He is a firm believer that physical health plays a huge part in determining mental health.

"With the large number of veteran suicides nationwide, I believe this to be a great approach to combating those numbers," he said. "All too often, as it was my case, too, upon discharge from active duty, veterans tend to gain weight and fall out of shape. A program like this is perfect for those recently discharged as well as veterans who have been out for a while."