Walmart touts hiring of veterans and military spouses

Walmart Inc. said Thursday that it hired a record number of veterans and military spouses in the last quarter, which ended Oct. 31.

The Bentonville-based retailer hired nearly 30,000 in the third quarter — more than in any single quarter in the company’s history, said Brynt Parmenter, Walmart’s senior director of military and STEM programs.

In a corporate blog post, Parmenter said Walmart and Sam’s Club have hired more than 400,000 veterans and military spouses since 2013.

Once hired, he said, the company supports these employees through an associate resource group where they can share information and hold networking and education events.

Another Walmart initiative aimed at attracting and providing opportunities for the nation’s military veterans and the spouses of those who serve involves work with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Walmart offers corporate fellowships through the chamber’s Hiring Our Heroes program. Fellows get professional experiences at Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club, supply chain and global tech divisions.