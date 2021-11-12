White Hall foe is battle tested

The big names that made up Farmington's first four games of the high school football season jump out – Class 7A teams Rogers Heritage and Springdale, 4A contender Prairie Grove and 5A Harrison.

Farmington, a 5A ballclub near Fayetteville, beat them all before taking on the gauntlet that is the 5A-West Conference, losing only to eventual champion Greenbrier and runner-up Vilonia to settle for third place. Still, the Cardinals' success is a sign their first-year coach, J.R. Eldridge, has the program on course.

"I feel like we've continued to get better throughout the year," said Eldridge, a Fayetteville native who won two state championships at Arkadelphia (2017-18) and led North Little Rock to last year's 7A state final. "I feel good about our football team. I'm excited about making the playoff. ... Our seniors have done a great job of buying in. Our players have been playing hard and I'm excited about how they've kept coming to work every week. So, I'm looking forward to being in this game."

The first state playoff assignment for the Cardinals (8-2, 5-2 5A-West) is to travel to southeast Arkansas and take on White Hall (8-2, 5-1 5A-Central), a second seed from its conference that shut out four of its first five opponents and scored marquee wins over eventual 4A-8 champion Warren and 2020 5A finalist Little Rock Christian.

Kickoff between White Hall and Farmington in the 5A first round is 7 tonight at Bulldog Stadium. The winner will play Camden Fairview or Greene County Tech in the quarterfinals next Friday.

Bulldogs Coach Bobby Bolding knows what an Eldridge-coached team is capable of but said he hasn't paid attention to past scores.

"I just look at the team on film," Bolding said. "They're well coached. Their kids play real hard. They're real physical at the line of scrimmage, which I would have expected because Coach Eldridge is a good coach. He understands where games are won. They do the little things right. They're good on fundamentals. So it'll definitely be a challenge."

The line of scrimmage is where White Hall will have to win the battle, Bolding said. They've done it often with a young group paving the way for running backs like Durran Cain and Zaire Green and giving protection to quarterback Mathew Martinez so he can connect with targets such as Jordan Jackson and Steven Weston.

Bolding said opponents have loaded the defensive box against White Hall, which has been highly successful with the run game this season.

"They're very good at running the football," Eldridge said of White Hall. "They've got a big, healthy offensive line. They do a good job moving the defensive front. So we've definitely got to stop the run this week because that's one of their strengths."

For Farmington, sophomore Cameron Vanzant has thrown for 2,169 yards and 26 touchdowns with seven interceptions, senior Caden Elsik has rushed for 834 yards and eight touchdowns, senior Justin Logue has caught 45 passes for 627 yards and seven touchdowns and junior linebacker Zachary Ralston has 73 tackles and four sacks on the season.

The Bulldogs have totaled five shutouts this season, including four of them at home, but the Cardinals average 33.6 points per game.

"We've been relying on our defense to keep us in games and let our offense get just a little bit better each week," Bolding said. "That's pretty much what they've done."

Dollarway 'blessed' for chance at Glen Rose

Dollarway numbered as many as 32 players on its roster earlier this season, but Coach Martese Henry said about 25 to 28 are dressing out as the Cardinals head into tonight's Class 3A first-round game at Glen Rose. Kickoff is at 7 p.m., and the winner will face either Camden Harmony Grove or Harrisburg.

Dollarway (5-4, 4-3 3A-6) is going into the postseason with a little momentum following a 30-7 home win over Lake Village Lakeside last Friday. The win earned the Cardinals the fourth seed.

"We're blessed," Henry said. "We're thankful. We had a small number that came out and played each week, put it on the line. We're thankful to be in the playoffs and we look forward to the opportunity of representing Dollarway."

In Glen Rose (7-2, 6-1 3A-5), Henry expects to see a Spread offense that has scored 30 or more points. The Beavers' two losses were 30-20 to Malvern in the season opener and 49-23 to Prescott last week for the 3A-5 championship. Dollarway hasn't faced the Spread much in 3A-6 play, but Henry likes the matchup against the Beavers.

"They're a solid group," Henry said. "They're sophomore heavy, but they're talented. They have a Spread concept. They're kind of gritty. We'll have to be on our A-game and be ready to compete."

High school football first-round state playoff matchups

NOTES: All games begin at 7 tonight; only classifications with southeast Arkansas teams listed; all games listed in bracket order

CLASS 5A

Maumelle at Greenbrier

Hot Springs Lakeside at Wynne

Harrison at Pulaski Academy

Valley View at Magnolia

Greene County Tech at Camden Fairview

Farmington at White Hall

Hot Springs at Nettleton

Little Rock Christian at Vilonia

CLASS 4A

Rivercrest bye

Malvern at DeWitt

Cave City at Shiloh Christian

Ashdown at Lonoke

Huntsville at Ozark

Pottsville at Crossett

Star City at Batesville Southside

Clinton at Arkadelphia

Warren bye

Mena at Trumann

Monticello at Stuttgart

Dardanelle at Elkins

Mills at Robinson

Fountain Lake at Pocahontas

Jonesboro Westside at Prairie Grove

Gentry at Lamar

CLASS 3A

Hoxie bye

Atkins at Cedarville

Walnut Ridge at McGehee

Perryville at Melbourne

Lake Village Lakeside at Prescott

Bismarck at Hackett

Lincoln at Newport

Riverview at Paris

Charleston bye

Centerpoint at Osceola

West Fork at Harding Academy

Jessieville at Rison

Salem at Booneville

Danville at Manila

Harrisburg at Camden Harmony Grove

Dollarway at Glen Rose

CLASS 2A

Magnet Cove bye

Marked Tree at Murfreesboro

Fordyce bye

Earle at Hector

Bearden at Clarendon

England at Lafayette County

Foreman at Quitman

Mountainburg at East Poinsett County

Dierks bye

Carlisle at Poyen

Bigelow def. Mineral Springs, forfeit

Hazen at Hampton

Yellville-Summit at McCrory

Cross County at Mount Ida

Gurdon at Junction City

Parkers Chapel at Des Arc