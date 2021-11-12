Wholesale dilemma

INFLATION bothers people. The fear of inflation coming in the near future frightens people. And it should.

Responsible Americans plan for their later years, and calculate how much they’ll need in retirement. But inflation eats away at future buying power. If new automobiles are 40-50 percent more expensive in 20 years, or if vacations to see the grandchildren are, or if food is, then today’s inflation is harming your financial well-being later.

This week we learn that wholesale inflation rose 8.6 percent last month from the year before, matching September’s record annual gain. The price of gasoline jumped, to worsen matters. Prices are rising across the board.

Never fear. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen told the press that a 1970s rerun of inflation is not in the works.

On NPR this week, Secretary Yellen said, “I’d expect price increases to level off, and we’ll go back to inflation that’s closer to the 2 percent that we consider normal” as the pandemic fades away.

She said the inflation we all remember from the Carter administration happened “because people thought that policymakers wouldn’t bring it to an end, and inflation expectations became embedded in the American psyche.” And now?

“This isn’t happening now and the Federal Reserve wouldn’t permit that to happen.” So the Fed wouldn’t permit inflation expectations to find root in our collective psyche? That would be a neat trick.

We know a teen who went shopping for a used car over the weekend. The prices he reported made our jaw drop. Americans have to hope that inflation will drop significantly next year, as the secretary assures. But with all the money the government is putting into the world supply, her assurances don’t assure. And our collective psyches don’t hurt as much as our 401(k)s.