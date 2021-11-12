Young Wolverines await challenge from experienced Grizzlies

Fort Smith Northside is coming to Centerton tonight and they're bringing two of the best running backs in the state with them.

That's the challenge facing Bentonville West, which will host the Grizzlies in a first-round playoff game at Wolverines Stadium. Bentonville West will need more than its motto "Claws Up" in an effort to contain Ty Massey and Sundquist Church.

Church enters the game with 1,077 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns while Massey brings with him 1,065 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns. That's double trouble for any defense and Walker Catsavis is a dual-threat at quarterback who's passed for over 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.

Fans should disregard a team's record in the playoffs and that's particularly true for Northside (6-4), a senior-dominated team that finished fifth in the 7A-Central Conference. Finishing fifth in the Central is like finishing second or third anywhere else. Northside beat Greenwood early in the year and the Grizzlies lost to Conway by two points and North Little Rock by seven in conference play. All three are highly-ranked teams.

Bentonville West (6-4) has put together a winning season despite starting sophomores in key positions in the backfield and along the offensive line. That's hard to do in the state's highest classification and the Wolverines' success is a reflection of the fine coaching job Bryan Pratt and his staff have done with this young team.

Bentonville West beat Springdale Har-Ber and led for most of the game against Rogers (7-2) before the Mounties escaped with a 33-28 victory. The Wolverines are at home, where the "Claws Up" motto is displayed prominently on the outside of its pressbox. Playing at home with plenty of fan support is quite an advantage during the playoffs, but don't forget:

Grizzly Bears have claws, too.

RICK'S PICK Fort Smith Northside

OTHER GAMES

Other games involving teams from Northwest Arkansas (selections are capitalized).

CLASS 7A

Springdale Har-Ber at CABOT

Little Rock Catholic at ROGERS

Fort Smith Southside at North Little Rock

CLASS 5A

Harrison at PULASKI ACADEMY

FARMINGTON at White Hall

CLASS 4A

Cave City at SHILOH CHRISTIAN

Huntsville at OZARK

DARDANELLE at Elkins

Jonesboro Westside at PRAIRIE GROVE

Gentry at LAMAR

CLASS 3A

Atkins at CEDARVILLE

Lincoln at NEWPORT

Riverview at PARIS

West Fork at HARDING ACADEMY

Salem at BOONEVILLE

CLASS 2A

Mountainburg at EAST POINSETT COUNTY

RICK'S PICKS

LAST WEEK 27-1 (96 percent)

OVERALL 214-43 (84 percent)