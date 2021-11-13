13 people linked to North Little Rock methamphetamine operation face federal drug charges

LITTLE ROCK -- Thirteen people were arraigned in federal court Wednesday on drug distribution charges after being arrested Tuesday morning as part of what federal authorities dubbed "Operation Hartbreak Kid."

Named after lead defendant Derrick Hart, 27, of North Little Rock, the operation targeted drug distribution in the North Little Rock area, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

In December, the Drug Enforcement Administration began an investigation into a methamphetamine and cocaine distribution ring based in the McAlmont neighborhood of North Little Rock, the release said. During the investigation, Hart and Tetus Jenkins, 43, of North Little Rock were identified as the sources of supply to more than eight other individuals, according to the release.

During the investigation, the DEA covertly purchased approximately 2 pounds of methamphetamine from various co-conspirators and seized more than a pound of methamphetamine and several firearms during the execution of search warrants, the release said. During Tuesday's arrests, officers recovered an additional AR-15 rifle.

The distribution ring operated from a parking lot at the corner of Zinnia Street and Cotton Road in McAlmont, as well as at a McAlmont club at 410 Mimosa St., according to the U.S. attorney's office. Local authorities reported receiving complaints about drug trafficking and gunshots at those locations.

Those who were arrested include Hart; Jenkins; Justin Cross, 29, of North Little Rock; Jonathan Dunigan, 23, of Austin; Andre Graves, 44, of Little Rock; Bianca Lavonda, 33, of North Little Rock; Prince Strong, 37, of Jacksonville; Steven Taylor, 64, of Jacksonville; Daniel White, 34, of North Little Rock; and Dayton Wiggins Jr., 47, of Jacksonville. In addition to those arrested Tuesday, seven others have been charged and arrested in separate indictments in connection with the operation.

Brought before U.S. Magistrate Judge Tricia Harris for arraignment Wednesday, all but four defendants were released pending a bond hearing. Harris, at the government's request, ordered Graves, Strong, Taylor and Wiggins to remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

"Drug trafficking brings violence and fear to our communities, and we will do everything we can to protect our streets from these crimes," said acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan D. Ross. "We appreciate the dedication and commitment of our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners who conducted this investigation and made these arrests."

Operation Hartbreak Kid was conducted by the DEA with assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Marshals Service, Arkansas State Police, North Little Rock Police Department, Arkansas Community Corrections, Lonoke County sheriff's office, Lonoke Police Department, Little Rock Police Department, Pulaski County sheriff's office, and Jacksonville Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anne Gardner.