18 activists released from Cambodia imprisonment

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — A Cambodian court Friday released 18 activists, including a prominent labor leader who has been a longtime critic of the government.

The Phnom Penh Court of Appeals said it ordered the release of Rong Chhun and four others, but gave no immediate details. Am Sam Ath of the human rights group Licadho, which monitors prisons, said 13 additional people were freed later in the day.

Rong Chhun, president of the Cambodian Confederation of Unions, had been in custody since July 2020 after the government said he spread false information.

He was convicted in August and sentenced to two years in prison on charges of inciting social unrest. His attorney, Sam Sokong, said the appeals court cut that sentence to 15 months and 11 days, including time served.

Rong Chhun told cheering supporters that he would continue his activities and urged all Cambodians to fight for freedom and human rights. He said he was convicted unjustly and the court should drop all charges against him and restore his rights in addition to releasing him early.

Also ordered released were two co-defendants, Ton Nimol and Sar Kanika, who were found guilty of incitement to commit a felony. They were arrested in August 2020 while demonstrating for the release of Rong Chhun, and each was sentenced to 20 months in prison in the same trial.

Two other activists in an unrelated case were also ordered to be released.

Labor leaders such as Rong Chhun hold significant political influence in Cambodia because they represent the vast number of workers in the textile industry. The major unions have historically aligned themselves with the political opposition to Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Rong Chhun served on the national election committee of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party before it was dissolved by court order in 2017.