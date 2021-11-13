A glorious fall!

I hope where you live the fall color is as pretty as it is in central Arkansas.

From maples

of all kinds, to sweetgums - this one is Slender Silhouette

, oaks,

elms,

gingkoes

and crape myrtles,

the vista is a sea of color right now. It looks like some major paint brushes have cast some wide strokes of color. Fall color is always better when we have ample moisture coupled with warm, sunny days and cool nights. The formula must have been perfect for us this year, because it has never been better. Interestingly enough, Bradford pears have barely started to put on any color. Planting a tree in the fall when it has fall color is a great way to make your choices.

You can see from the wide array of colors on trees of the same species, that not all trees are created equal. Now is a great time to plant a tree.

I have taken several rides just to enjoy the scenery. It has gotten to a low of 33 in my yard, but we have not had a frost yet in the garden. I am still harvesting tomatoes and peppers, and most summer annuals and tropical plants are thriving.

Right before the first cold snap, members of the greenhouse committee in Pulaski County came to do a major harvest of cuttings

and some whole plants to use for propagation, because I don't move much inside.

I had them put off the Roselle hibiscus, because mine had just gotten started blooming.

I have moved it in and out a few times (it is inside right now), but it is blooming and setting loads of seed pods.

Today, a friend and I made a plant foray to Custom Landscape

(with a few stops along the way home.) We filled up her van with some new treasures.

I had not seen the yellow variegated yaupon holly, Touch of Gold

nor the yellow variegated nandina Lemon and Lime.

We both got one. I also got a surprise deciduous holly--no tag, so not sure what it will be, and a few other things. Along the way home we found some 75% bargains which we could not turn down. It was a gorgeous day for a plant trip. Now I just have to find some time to garden! So much to do. It is good to have a life again and be out and about.



