The nation in brief: Copters rescue campers as water rises

Copters rescue campers as water rises

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The U.S. Coast Guard used two helicopters to rescue campers from rising waters at an RV park on the Oregon Coast on Friday, mudslides shut down roads and a woman was plucked from a swollen river as a second day of heavy rains and flooding pummeled the Pacific Northwest.

Authorities issued flood watches along Oregon's coast and warned of the possibility of dangerous mudslides in areas that burned in last summer's devastating wildfires. At the RV park about 90 miles southwest of Portland, Coast Guard teams said they had rescued 30 people and three dogs. Thirty campers decided to stay and declined rescue, the agency said.

Forecasters said the storms are being caused by an atmospheric river, known as the Pineapple Express. Rain was expected to remain heavy in Oregon and Washington through Friday night. Precipitation may ease some today, but more rain is expected through next week.

More than 2 inches of rain fell in some areas in the western part of the state in a 24-hour period Thursday, and heavy rains were expected to continue through Friday evening, the National Weather Service in Portland said.

In Washington, advisories were issued for at least a half-dozen rivers in the western part of the state.





Alzheimer drug raising Medicare costs

WASHINGTON -- Medicare's "Part B" outpatient premium will jump by $21.60 next year, one of the largest increases ever. Officials said Friday that the cost of a new Alzheimer's drug is responsible for about half of the increase.

The increase guarantees that health care costs will gobble up a big chunk of the recently announced Social Security cost-of-living allowance, a boost that had worked out to $92 a month for the average retired worker.

Medicare officials told reporters Friday that about half the increase is attributable to contingency planning if the program has to cover Aduhelm, a new $56,000-a-year medication for Alzheimer's disease. The drug would add to program costs because it's administered in a doctor's office and paid for under Medicare's outpatient benefit.

The announcement on premiums comes as Congress is considering Democratic legislation that would curb what Medicare pays for medications.

The new Part B premium will be $170.10 a month.

Board favors pardon of 1896 law defier

NEW ORLEANS -- A Louisiana board Friday voted to pardon Homer Plessy, whose decision to sit in a "whites-only" railroad car to protest discrimination led to the U.S. Supreme Court's 1896 "separate but equal" ruling affirming state segregation laws.

The state Board of Pardons' unanimous decision to clear the Creole man's record of a conviction now goes to Gov. John Bel Edwards, who has final say over the pardon. A spokesman didn't indicate how the governor would act on the request.

The Supreme Court ruled in Plessy v. Ferguson that state racial segregation laws didn't violate the Constitution as long as the facilities for the races were of equal quality.

The Plessy v. Ferguson decision cemented racial segregation for another half-century, justifying whites-only spaces in trains and buses, hotels, theaters, schools and other public accommodations until the Supreme Court unanimously overruled it with their Brown v. the Board of Education decision in 1954.

Homer Plessy, a 30-year-old shoemaker, described in the Supreme Court opinion as of "one-eighth African blood," was arrested in 1892 after boarding the train car as part of an effort by civil rights activists to challenge a state law that mandated segregated seating. The 18-member Citizens Committee was trying to overcome laws that rolled back post-Civil War advances in equality.

Police forcibly removed Plessy from the car, and he was imprisoned in the parish jail. Plessy pleaded guilty to violating the Separate Car Act a year later and was fined $25. He died in 1925 with the conviction still on his record.





Plane crash kills space traveler, 1 other

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A man who traveled to space with actor William Shatner last month was killed along with another person when the small plane they were in crashed in a wooded area of northern New Jersey, according to state police.

One-time space tourist Glen M. de Vries, 49, of New York City, and Thomas P. Fischer, 54, of Hopatcong, were aboard the single-engine Cessna 172 that went down Thursday.

De Vries was an instrument-rated private pilot, and Fischer owned a flight school. Authorities have not said who was piloting the small plane.

The plane had left Essex County Airport in Caldwell and was headed to Sussex Airport, in northwestern New Jersey when it was reported missing. Emergency crews found the wreckage in Hampton Township around 4 p.m.

De Vries, who co-founded a software company specializing in clinical research, took a 10-minute flight to the edge of space Oct. 13 aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft with Shatner and two others.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.



