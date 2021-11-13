ARKADELPHIA 56, CLINTON 26

ARKADELPHIA -- Although they had to come from behind, the Badgers cruised into the second round with a 42-6 surge over the final 32-plus minutes. Arkadelphia (8-3) got five touchdowns from senior wideout Jaishon Davis, who tallied 134 yards on the night.

The Yellowjackets (5-6) took a 20-14 lead in the second quarter, as Zane Widner twice found the end zone and added 137 yards to lead Clinton, but the Badgers jumped back in front before halftime, holding a 36-20 advantage at the break en route to their sixth consecutive victory.