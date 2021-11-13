Arkansas defeats LSU, 16-13, with overtime field goal

BATON ROUGE — Cam Little booted a 37-yard field goal in overtime to send the Arkansas Razorbacks home from south Louisiana with a 16-13 win and the Golden Boot Trophy late Saturday.

Little’s third field goal of the game was set up by Montaric Brown’s interception on LSU’s initial possession of overtime.

Little raced all the way down the field to celebrate as his University of Arkansas teammates chased him and Razorback fans in that corner of the end zone rejoiced.

The Razorbacks (7-3, 3-3 SEC) snapped a five-game losing streak in the series and won at LSU for the fourth time to improve to 13-4-1 in Baton Rouge. Arkansas is also 2-0 in trophy games this season with one to go in the finale against Missouri.

Arkansas beat LSU (4-6, 2-5) under Coach Ed Orgeron, who is stepping down at season’s end, for the first time in six tries. Arkansas also improved its bowl positioning with its first seven-win season since 2016.

Arkansas won the overtime coin toss and elected to play defense as the Tigers chose to play on the noisier end of the field near their student section.

A 10-yard sack by Hayden Henry on LSU quarterback Garrett freshman Nussmeier on second down set up a third and 20. But Nussmeier found Malik Nabers down a seam for a 24-yard catch to the Hogs’ 11.

The Tigers’ joy was short lived. On second down, Nussmeier targeted Devonta Lee on a fade route in the right corner. Brown had inside position, played the pass perfectly and came down with the Razorbacks’ third takeaway of the game and his fourth pick of the season.

Arkansas played conservatively with its overtime possession with three KJ Jefferson runs, the last to set Little up in the middle of the field for the game winner.

The Razorbacks, trailing 10-3 at halftime, edged into the lead with a productive third quarter in which it took three consecutive drives into LSU territory with KJ Jefferson’s scrambles and the making of a pass game that began to find steam against LSU’s repeated blitzing.

After Cade York missed a 55-yard field goal try that would’ve put LSU ahead 13-3 midway through the third quarter, Arkansas got in gear, starting at its 37.

On third and 11, cornerback Dwight McGlothern climbed over De’Vion Warren’s back for pass interference.

After runs from Jefferson and Dominique Johnson moved the chains, Jefferson finally made the Tigers pay for pressure. The big sophomore broke a sack attempt by Damone Clark, scrambled toward the line of scrimmage, then spied Johnson deep and alone at the LSU 18.

Jefferson delivered the pass on target and Johnson beat Jay Ward to the end zone for a 43-yard touchdown. Little’s extra point tied the game at 10-10.

LSU drove near midfield on its next possession. On a first-down snap, Myles Slusher jumped a Garrett Nussmeier deep ball for Trey Palmer for an interception at the Hogs’ 37.

On the Hogs’ first play, Jefferson dodged pressure and connected with Warren Thompson on a 23-yard back shoulder play. After Jefferson threw incomplete on third and 6, Arkansas sent the field goal unit to the field for what would have been a 53-yard field goal,

The Razorbacks ran a fake instead, with holder Reid Bauer getting a big block from Luke Jones and rambling 23 yards to the LSU 13. The series broke down from there and Cam Little’s 27-yard field goal gave Arkansas a 13-10 lead.

The Tigers came right back and tied it on Cade York’s 55-yard field goal on a 48-yard sequence that included Tyrion Davis-Price’s 1-yard gain to convert fourth and 1.

LSU played with the defensive fire and aggressiveness it showed in a tight loss at No. 2 Alabama last week and kept the Razorbacks way off stride in the first half, holding the Hogs to 78 rushing yards.

After holding LSU on a three and out to open the game, Arkansas seized with early momentum on punt returner Bryce Stephens’ 26-yard return to midfield.

The Razorbacks ran a gadget play on their first snap, with Dominique Johnson taking the hike and handing to quarterback KJ Jefferson, who hit Blake Kern for an 18-yard reception to the LSU 35. The drive fizzled right there, but Little came in and booted a 48-yard field goal.

After that, Arkansas had four consecutive three-and-out series and the Tiger Stadium fans got revved up as the Tigers’ blitzing stunted the Hogs’ attack.

On the other side of the ball, Nussmeier entered at quarterback for Max Johnson and the Tigers found a few seams in the Arkansas secondary to take the lead.

After driving 36 yards on its second possession, LSU started constricting the Razorbacks in a field position battle, starting two drives in a row in Arkansas territory.

The first ended with York’s game-tying 34-yard field goal for a 3-3 tie after a 28-yard drive.

A second down sack by Micah Baskerville untouched off the left edge snuffed an Arkansas series inside the 20 and Trey Palmer’s 10-yard punt return went to the Hogs’ 40.

Davis-Price ran for 11 yards on the final play of the first quarter. On the next snap, Arkansas safety Joe Foucha spun Nussmeier around in the backfield for a near sack, but Nussmeier righted himself and threw to the end zone for Jack Bech for a 29-yard score and a 10-3 lead.

The Razorbacks had just 73 yards in the first half, less than their 78 in the first half against Georgia, before Trelon Smith ran for 28 yards on the final play of the half.