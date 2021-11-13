STATE DIVISION I COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUPS

MEN

UALR 115, Champion Christian 51

The Trojans scored 16 straight points before the midpoint of the first half as they made easy work of the Tigers at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

UALR (2-0) shot 56.3 % from the field as a team with Isaiah Palermo scoring 30 points on 12-of-14 shooting with a pair of three-pointers. Jovan Stulic (16 points), Marko Lukic (13), C.J. White (11) and Admir Besovic (11) joined Palermo in double figures with White adding 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Freshman D.J. Smith started for the second straight game and posted a team-high eight assists.

Braylon Hawkins led Champion Christian (1-4) with 20 points and six boards.

No. 11 Illinois 92, Arkansas State 53

Despite playing without All-American center Kofi Cockburn, the Fighting Illini had little problem dispatching the Red Wolves on Friday night at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill..

After ASU (1-1) cut Illinois' lead to six points at the 6:31 mark of the first half, the Fighting Illini closed the half on an 18-2 spurt.

Illinois (2-0) got 17 points and 12 rebounds -- both team highs -- from sophomore Coleman Hawkins and senior Trent Frazier added 12 points in his season debut.

Marquis Eaton was the lone Arkansas State player to score more than eight points as he posted 15 on 5-of-14 shooting. Norchad Omier struggled with foul trouble, playing just 14 minutes before fouling out. The Nicaraguan forward finished with four points and five rebounds.

BUTLER 85, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 53

The Bears (0-2) trailed Butler (2-0) by eight points at the half of Friday's contest before losing by 32 points at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Freshman and Bryant product Camren Hunter had a team-high 14 points for the Bears, with Eddy Kayouloud adding 10 points.

Four Bulldogs finished in double figures, with Jayden Taylor, Jair Bolden, Bryce Golden and Bryce Nze scoring 18, 16, 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Bears shot 35.3% from the field in the first half, and they certainly didn't improve after the half, going 8-26 (30.8%) after intermission.

The Bulldogs shot 57.4% from the field for the game.

Butler outscored UCA 15-2 in points off turnovers.

COLORADO STATE 91, UAPB 71

David Roddy had 28 points and pulled down 13 rebounds as Colorado State (2-0) never trailed in rolling to victory over UAPB at Fort Collins, Colo.

Isaiah Stevens finished with 23 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds for the Rams, who shot 56.1% (32 of 57) from the floor and held an overwhelming 43-26 advantage on the glass.

Colorado State led 42-29 at halftime and extended its lead to 23 points in the second half. A dismal shooting effort, particularly in the first half, never allowed UAPB (0-2) to get in the game.

The Golden Lions shot 33.3% (12 of 36) in the first 20 minutes of play and 37.7% (26 of 69) for the game. UAPB was also outscored 42-22 inside and attempted just 10 free throws compared to 21 for Colorado State.

Shawn Williams made six three-pointers and ended with a team-high 26 points for the Golden Lions. Kylen Milton followed with 24 points. Dequan Morris chipped in with 10 points. Trey Sampson, who had 29 points and 10 rebounds in the season-opening loss at Creighton on Tuesday, was held to six points and four rebounds.

WOMEN

UALR 56, Vanderbilt 40

Junior college transfer Sali Kourouma scored 30 points to lift the Trojans to their first win of the 2021-22 season Friday night at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn.

Kourouma shot 9 of 16 from the field, including two three-pointers, and made 10 of 12 free-throw attempts as UALR (1-1) pulled away from Vanderbilt (1-1) after leading by one at the end of the first quarter.

No other Trojan reached double digits. Mayra Caicedo finished with eight points and five assists. Brylee Bartram scored 11 points to lead Vanderbilt.

The Commodores made 5 of 22 three-pointers and committed 20 turnovers.

Oklahoma 101, Arkansas State 89

A 19-6 push by the Sooners over the final 6:55 of the third quarter gave Oklahoma enough of a cushion to ease past the Red Wolves at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla.

Arkansas State surrendered eight offensive rebounds to the Sooners in the quarter -- Oklahoma totaled 16 -- and the Red Wolves never got closer than seven points in the second half.

Senior Morgan Wallace led ASU in scoring, going 15 of 16 at the free-throw line en route to a game-high 23 points along with eight rebounds. Freshman Lauryn Pendleton, making a second straight start, added 15.

Senior Trinitee Jackson (14), freshman Jade Upshaw (14) and senior Keya Patton (13) reached double figures for the Red Wolves as well, but the Sooners also had five players scored at least 10, led by 18 from both Madi Williams and Ana Llanusa. Oklahoma shot 55.1 percent from the field as a team.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 74, HENDRIX 35

Central Arkansas (1-1) got back on track after a season-opening loss at Kansas State by beating Hendrix at the Farris Center in Conway.

The Sugar Bears had four players in double figures, with Lucy Ibeh leading with a game-high 18 points. Ibeh shot 72.7% from the field and had 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks.

Freshman Randrea Wright continued a notable two-game stretch for UCA, totaling 15 points against the Warriors. She's averaging 16.0 points per game.

Jayla Cody and Hannah Langhi each had 11 points for the Sugar Bears.

For Hendrix, Madi Peirce had a team-high 15 points.

The Sugar Bears forced 16 turnovers and scored 16 points off those, as well as recording 10 steals.

-- Democrat-Gazette staff