ARKANSAS-LSU MATCHUPS

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

ARKANSAS KJ Jefferson's successful 2-minute drive in the fourth quarter last week was his third in 10 starts, so he's been cool in tight games. Jefferson (129-201-3, 1,848 yards, 16 TDs) has completed 64.2% of his passes. His running (92-433, 5 TDs, 4.7 ypc) hasn't been as prolific in recent games but he earned tough yards late last week. His 164.7 pass efficiency is 14th nationally, 4th in the SEC.

LSU Per Ed Orgeron, sophomore lefty Max Johnson (178-296-6, 2,169 yards, 22 TDs, 60.1%) will start against Arkansas, and freshman Garrett Nussmeier (11-26-0, 150 yards, 1 TD, 42.3%) will get an opportunity in the first half. After that, the top performer will be given the reins. The contenders are the sons of former NFL quarterbacks Brad Johnson and Doug Nussmeier.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Running backs

ARKANSAS Dominique Johnson (56-416, 6 TDS) assumed the starter's job last week. His 7.4 yards per carry are tied for 2nd in the SEC. Trelon Smith (95-476, 4, 5.0 ypc) leads the team in rushing, followed by Raheim Sanders (87-460, 1, 5.3), QB KJ Jefferson, Johnson and AJ Green (39-194, 1, 5.0) who did not play an offensive snap last week. Backs catching passes vs. LSU blitzing will likely loom large.

LSU Tyrion Davis-Price (143-754, 6, 5.1), a 6-1, 233-pound junior, has nearly 3 times the carries of the next-highest RB. Davis-Price, who had a school-record 287 yards vs. Florida, ranks fifth in SEC rushing yardage. He had 104 yards and a TD at Arkansas last year. Corey Kiner 951-239, 2, 4.5) and Josh Williams (10-63, 0, 6.3) have also handled reps for what has been a mostly disappointing run game.

ADVANTAGE Even

Receivers/tight ends

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks have utilized preseason All-America Treylon Burks (47-780, 8, 16.6 ypc) in diverse ways. Tyson Morris (17-274, 2, 15.9 ypc) came up clutch in the 2-minute drill last week, as did TE Trey Knox (9-63, 1). Warren Thompson (15-218, 2, 14.5), De'Vion Warren (10-152, 0, 15.2) and Ketron Jackson Jr. (3-44, 1) have been up and down, as have TEs Blake Kern (8-102, 1) and Hudson Henry (3-26).

LSU Kayshon Boutte (38-509) has been out the last 3 games but he still leads the SEC with 9 receiving TDs. Freshman TE Jack Bech (33-366, 2, 11.1) is the active team leader in catches, followed by 6-5 freshman Brian Thomas Jr. (21-277, 1, 13.2), Jaray Jenkins (22-276, 3, 12.5) and Trey Palmer (18-228, 2 12.7). Deion Smith (11-186) and Malik Nabers (14-172, team-high 16.9 ypc) have 2 TDs each.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Line

ARKANSAS The quintet of LT Myron Cunningham, LG Brady Latham, C Ricky Stromberg, RG Beaux Limmer and RT Dalton Wagner all graded in the low to mid 80s last week. That group, which averages 6-5, 314 pounds, is preparing to make its fifth start of the season together and second in a row. Super senior Ty Clary has added 5 starts, 2 at RG to open the year and 3 at RT as Wagner recovered from finger surgery.

LSU It has been a season of mixing and matching for Sam Pittman protege Brad Davis, the first-year LSU O-line coach. RT Austin Deculus, a 6-7, 325-pounder, is the veteran leader. Junior LT Cameron Wire is also monstrous at 6-6, 307. The guard positions will be manned by less-experienced players with LG Ed Ingram and RG Chasen Hines likely out. Senior C Liam Shanahan's work will be critical vs. Hogs.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

DEFENSE

Line

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks generated a little pass rush last week for the first time in a while, mostly behind DE Tre Williams (21, 6.5 TFL, 6 sacks, 6 hurries). DT John Ridgeway (30, 3, 1, 1) and Markell Utsey (10, 2, 1, 1 PBU) have started, with Taurean Carter (19, 1.5 TFL, 1 PBU), Eric Gregory (18, 1 PBU), Zach Williams (18, 4.5, 2.5, 1 hurry), Isaiah Nichols (14, 3.5, 1.5, 1 FF) and Mataio Soli (7, 0.5 sacks) contributing.

LSU The Tigers went with a mostly 3-man front last week and generated a hellacious pass rush at Bama. DT Neil Farrell Jr. (35, 2.5, 1.5, 2 hurries, 1 FF) is a hard-to-move 6-4, 325-pounder next to 6-5, 303 DE Glen Logan (5, 1.5, 1). Other edge players are youngsters B.J. Ojulari (34, 7, 6, 5 hurries), Maason Smith (19, 5, 4, 1 hurry) and Navonteque Strong (17, 1 sack), with Jaquelin Roy (21, 3, 3 hurries) a DT reserve.

ADVANTAGE LSU

Linebacker

ARKANSAS The senior trio of Bumper Pool (87, 5.5 TFL, 1 PBU), Hayden Henry (70, 7.5, 1 sack, 5 hurries) and Grant Morgan (67, 5.5, 0.5, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 3 hurries) appeared to emerge from last week in good health, a key factor for tonight. Hogs coaches would no doubt love for Pool to return for a 5th year. Top backups Andrew Parker (7, 1 sack, 2 hurries), Jackson Woodard (6) and Deon Edwards (5) have played sparingly.

LSU Damone Clark (106, 6.5, 2, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 2 FF, 1 FR), a 6-3, 240-pounder, is the SEC tackle leader by a wide margin over UA's Pool. Senior Micah Baskerville (59, 4.5, 2 PBU, 1 hurry) also has plenty of experience. Clark and Baskerville are 2 of 3 LSU defenders to start every game. Top reserves are Mike Jones Jr. (20, 1 sack, 1 hurry) a transfer, and true freshman Greg Penn III (4).

ADVANTAGE Even

Secondary

ARKANSAS Seniors S Joe Foucha (52, 5.5, 5 PBU, 1 hurry) and CB Montaric Brown (39, 1, 3 INTs, 3 PBU) have been constants. Greg Brooks Jr. (38, 2.5, 2 PBU, 1 hurry, 1 FR) and Jayden Johnson (14, 2) split time at NB; CBs LaDarrius Bishop (8, 2 PBU) and Hudson Clark (11) do the same. Myles Slusher (21, 1 ,1 INT, 2 PBU) Simeon Blair (23, 4 PBU) and Malik Chavis (7, 1 INT) are working in the safety corps.

LSU CB Cordale Flott (32, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU) is questionable across from Dwight McGlothern (27, 1, 1, 4). FS Jay Ward (47, 1 INT, 1 PBU) turned in a big finish at Arkansas last year with a PBU and blocked FG late. Cameron Lewis (36, 2.5, 1.5, 2 hurries) is the top NB for a unit ravaged by losses.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Special teams

ARKANSAS PK Cam Little (14 of 18 FGs, 33 of 33 PATs) is the reigning SEC Freshman of the Week with FGs of 46, 48, 51 yards vs. MSU. Kickoff man Vito Calvaruso is a hefty 82.6% touchbacks. P Reid Bauer averages 42 yards per punt. DS Jordan Silver stays out of the press with clean snapping. PR Nathan Parodi (10.9 average) has been solid. There hasn't been much kickoff returning either way.

LSU Cade York (9 of 10 FG, 32 of 32 PATs) has made 111 consecutive PATs to break the school record formerly held by David Browndyke (109). Avery Atkins averages 42.5 yards on 42 punts with 15 inside the 20 and 11 of 50-plus yards, 0 blocked. He has 39 touchbacks on 45 kickoffs (86.7%). Trey Palmer averages 19.5 yards on KOR and 6.4 yards on PR.

ADVANTAGE LSU

Intangibles

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks won what Coach Sam Pittman semi-signified as a "Super Bowl" last week to get bowl eligible, so some kind of letdown might be inevitable. The prospect of going 2 for 2 in trophy games is a big incentive, as well as snapping a 5-game losing streak in the series. Can the Razorbacks "fly around" as they did in starting 4-0 and then rallying to beat Mississippi State after losing a 13-0 lead?

LSU It might not mean much to the Tigers they opened the week as underdogs to an Arkansas program they've beaten 5 years in a row. Then again, it might mean a lot. Last week's 20-14 LSU loss at Alabama showed the Tigers haven't thrown in the towel. But was it a big last stand for outgoing Coach Ed Orgeron? The Tigers' motivations, with injuries and opt-outs, have been questioned all year, so no new incentive there.

ADVANTAGE Even