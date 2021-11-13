Arkansas native returning to Little Rock to sign book on mental health, growing up in South

Author and Arkansas native Kevin Dedner — founder of Washington, D.C.-based Hurdle, a culturally intentional mental health care provider — will hold a book-signing Sunday at Philander Smith College in Little Rock.

"The Joy of the Disinherited: Essays on Trauma, Oppression and Black Mental Health" recaps Dedner's struggles with his mental health, and it unpacks what he says is his trauma of growing up in the Deep South.

Dedner's book explores generational traumas, common experiences and the ingrained beliefs of members of minority groups in the U.S., and the need to knock down barriers that make it harder for minority-group members to get mental health care.

Sunday's signing, hosted by Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott and former Mayor Lottie Shackelford, will be at 3 p.m. in the Kendall Center at the college in Little Rock.



