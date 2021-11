Arkadelphia, 1944: What was then the Caddo Hotel had been built as an office building in 1912, but later converted to a hotel as the paved U.S. 67 began to bring thousands of visitors through downtown. A U.S. 67 sign is in front of the hotel. The hotel closed in the 1960s and burned in 1989.

