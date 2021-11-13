The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Nov. 12, 2021

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-21-313. Terrick Nooner v. Ray Hobbs and James Gibson, from Pulaski County Circuit

Court, Twelfth Division. Appeal dismissed.

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CV-21-36. Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Larry W. Walther,

Director; Marla McHughes, Darryl Hall, and Melony Turner, in Their Official Capacities

v. Mark Lewis, from Washington County Circuit Court. Reversed and dismissed. Special

Justice Cody Kees joins. Kemp, C.J., and Baker and Womack, JJ., concur. Hudson, J., not

participating.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CR-20-284. LaJason J. Coakley v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court.

Affirmed.

CV-21-201. Mahendran Mahadevan, D.V.M., Ph.D., M.B.A. v. Board of Trustees of the

University of Arkansas System; University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences; Ed Fryar,

Ph.D.; Steve Cox; Tommy Boyer; Sheffield Nelson; C.C. "Cliff" Gibson; Stephen

Broughton, M.D.; Kelly Eichler; Morril Harriman; Ted Dickey; and John Goodson, from

Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Affirmed. Womack and Webb, JJ., concur.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CV-21-147. Jackie L. Williams v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of

Correction, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CR-11-1161. Joseph Chunestudy v. State of Arkansas, from Greene County Circuit Court.

Petitioner's pro se petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition

for writ of error coram nobis; motion for appointment of counsel; motion to receive a copy

of client records. Petition denied; motion for appointment of counsel moot; motion to

receive a copy of client records denied.

CR-21-154. John L. Drennan, Jr. v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit

Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CR-18-546. Kwasi McKinney v. State of Arkansas, from Columbia County Circuit Court.

Petitioner's pro se fourth petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a

petition for writ of error coram nobis. Petition denied.

CV-20-713. Ann Jenkins v. Mercy Hospital Rogers, from Benton County Circuit Court.

Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part.