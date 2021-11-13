The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.
PROCEEDINGS OF Nov. 12, 2021
CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP
CV-21-313. Terrick Nooner v. Ray Hobbs and James Gibson, from Pulaski County Circuit
Court, Twelfth Division. Appeal dismissed.
JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB
CV-21-36. Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Larry W. Walther,
Director; Marla McHughes, Darryl Hall, and Melony Turner, in Their Official Capacities
v. Mark Lewis, from Washington County Circuit Court. Reversed and dismissed. Special
Justice Cody Kees joins. Kemp, C.J., and Baker and Womack, JJ., concur. Hudson, J., not
participating.
JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD
CR-20-284. LaJason J. Coakley v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court.
Affirmed.
CV-21-201. Mahendran Mahadevan, D.V.M., Ph.D., M.B.A. v. Board of Trustees of the
University of Arkansas System; University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences; Ed Fryar,
Ph.D.; Steve Cox; Tommy Boyer; Sheffield Nelson; C.C. "Cliff" Gibson; Stephen
Broughton, M.D.; Kelly Eichler; Morril Harriman; Ted Dickey; and John Goodson, from
Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Affirmed. Womack and Webb, JJ., concur.
JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK
CV-21-147. Jackie L. Williams v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of
Correction, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed.
JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER
CR-11-1161. Joseph Chunestudy v. State of Arkansas, from Greene County Circuit Court.
Petitioner's pro se petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition
for writ of error coram nobis; motion for appointment of counsel; motion to receive a copy
of client records. Petition denied; motion for appointment of counsel moot; motion to
receive a copy of client records denied.
CR-21-154. John L. Drennan, Jr. v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit
Court. Affirmed.
JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE
CR-18-546. Kwasi McKinney v. State of Arkansas, from Columbia County Circuit Court.
Petitioner's pro se fourth petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a
petition for writ of error coram nobis. Petition denied.
CV-20-713. Ann Jenkins v. Mercy Hospital Rogers, from Benton County Circuit Court.
Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part.