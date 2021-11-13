Best of the Web: Arkansas at LSU

Selected comments from the message boards at wholehogsports.com:

Razorback fans express appreciation for quarterback KJ Jefferson...

youdaman: I have to admit I was not very high on KJ because I wasn't sure he would be capable of being an accurate enough passer to keep the chains moving and I didn't think he was fast twitch enough to evade SEC pass rushes. He has been a phenomenal leader, very poised and self-driven. He still has things to work on -- throwing catchable slants, ball security, etc. -- but to say I am very impressed with him would be a huge understatement ... We got ourselves a stud at QB.

adgebg: I agree. He has progressed greatly this year. His poise and determination are impressive.

votan: I too had reservations, but he convinced me. I still think he needs to work on his footwork and that will help him tremendously on his slants. He seems to be getting better with his touch passes so I hope slants will come along as well. Quick slants and wide receiver screens are how you offset nasty blitzes. We need that.

hogstetrician: Agree. I was (thankfully) very wrong about KJ too. Accuracy was my biggest concern. His development has been great to see.

harleyhawgidson: Same here. Both paragraphs fit me to a T. I'm so happy now to have KJ as our QB. Three things that I believe really brought out the best in KJ: hard work (with his) God-given talent; great development by Kendal Briles; and outstanding tutorship from Feleipe Franks for a year.

cody: KJ is a beast! He is a real leader out there. There are so many players to love on this team. We will sorely miss Treylon Burks, but continued improvement by KJ and a developing line and playmakers at running back should help. KJ as a first year starter is showing some elite poise. Love his confidence right now, too.

Baumbastic_Hawg: Both Briles and Feleipe Franks had a hand in KJ's development to this point. Of course he had to listen and learn.

Now that Arkansas is bowl eligible, posters sound off on where they want the team to go ...

gentryrzrbk: Something warm or exotic.

LDhog: Cotton Bowl for me. It was the gold standard for the Hogs back in the day.

neastarkie: I'd like the most prestigious open to us. That'd require us to win out. However, from a purely selfish standpoint I'd like it to be one I can attend. The Sugar would certainly be one, but outside that, it'd probably need to be Memphis, Nashville or Dallas. I'm taking the grands to Disneyworld the second week in January so I'm not making two trips to Florida and not staying over between any bowl and the Disney trip.

SwineFusion: Sugar ain't gonna happen even if we win out. I suspect 'Bama will lose to Georgia and go to New Orleans. Cotton is no longer an SEC bowl. This year it's a CFP semifinal; other years it's one of the New Year's Six. We lost our last chance at the Cotton when KJ threw out of the end zone at Oxbarn. I think Outback is probably the best we can hope for. (Charlotte) would be okay with me, only 3.5 hours away ... It's now Duke's Mayo Bowl. No, I'm not going to guzzle mayonnaise if we're invited.

rzbackangler: Any bowl is fine with me ... we're going wherever.

jmetsrule: Outback is usually a good matchup, so I'm happy with that.

coloradohog: Out of the ones I think still possible, it would be Outback. We would make that trip. If we lose more than one more, I guess Texas would be OK. Memphis is close to Arkansas so probably get a nice crowd there, but does not matter to me.

citgeauxhog: One we can win! And one that gives us some exposure in a market we recruit!

harleyhawgidson: Outback for me. I've been to Sugar (loss to OSU) and Citrus (loss to Tom Brady). Maybe better luck with Outback.

HogDoctor: Outback or Houston. Any place to get me out of town a few days.

What does Arkansas need to do to win at LSU?

citgeauxhog: I think our defense matches up a little better. We have to stop that power counter. I also think we can block them and protect. Turnovers and special teams are, like always, going to be huge. We can beat LSU, but not if we beat ourselves.

ClayHenry: Who stops the run? If Hogs do that, and get 200 on ground, they probably win.

SwineFusion: Clay, what do you think of (LSU's) announcement that (the Tigers are) going to play two quarterbacks against us? Significant or playing head games with Barry Odom?

ClayHenry: What do I think? Interesting. I've wondered why they don't play the other backup given the lack of consistency and lack of mobility. I doubt that either Sam Pittman or Barry Odom is surprised.

hogmaestro: Coach O never grew up. Sometimes that is a compliment. "He's a big kid" can often mean someone is really overtly friendly, loving, fun. Coach O may be all those things. But he is also irresponsible, has no filter, impetuous, petulant. I don't worry about any coaching move O ever makes. I do worry about the athletes LSU runs out on the field, though.

Thoughts on Saturday's last-second 31-28 win over Mississippi State...

hgray479: I for one am glad the margin was only three points, which lured MSU into attempting a tying FG ... I was actually relieved when they went for the FG as I felt it was lower odds than them completing a pass into the end zone on the last play.

neastarkie: I had the same thoughts. Especially since even a made FG was only going to send the game to OT.

poochpunt: If (Arkansas') fourth field goal had been successful, when we got the ball back with 2:22, we would have only needed a field goal to win. I'm not sure the coaches would have had the same aggressive approach in the closing seconds. It may have come down to a successful FG to win the game. I would have been having flashbacks to the ... blocked FG by the same team probably from about the same distance.

neastarkie: I've decided when we win, it's better that we don't have the ability to change a thing. That even includes getting points when they were missed. Too many different variables that can come into play. When we play the "what if" game, we ought to consider scenarios like you describe.

adgebg: Always and always true. That river keeps moving and we can never know where the next step will end up taking us. I am remembering the Heavenly Heave that ripped what seemed like a certain Ole Miss victory and put us in the win column. What torment that must rack their brains with. When the final whistle blows and we have won, it is enough.

coloradohog: In the SEC, if you end the game with one more point that the other guy, it is a great day. Thank your lucky stars. Victories in this league are special.

dbhog: This was what I was thinking too. I would rather have a kicker attempt to tie than give Rogers more attempts at the end zone.

nlrbuzzard: I would have been a lot more nervous about Rogers throwing one into the end zone as time expired than I was about a tying field goal-which probably would have meant I would be reading this board from the cardiac care unit of a NW Arkansas hospital.

Hog fans predict the results of Saturday night's game against LSU ...

gentryrzrbk: Hogs 38, Corndogs 24.

jmetsrule: Hogs 42, LSU 17. We're going to take it to them.

neastarkie: I have no idea what to expect. I'll let loyalty rule the day for me: Hogs 35, Corndogs 28.

hogsrus: Hopefully the stands will only have 40,000 drunks and 8,000 sober drivers to take them home. Hogs 27, the land of strange 21.

citgeauxhog: I think we can block them, and I think we can get a pass rush on them ... but can we stop that power running game? I think we win, 31-23.

lovemyhogsforever: In Death Valley, I have to give the edge to the home team. LSU 24, Hawgs 21.

bayouhog: We were at Tiger Stadium for the 2015 night game -- sent the fans to the exits early! Our offensive line played pancake with their defensive line. It was a dominant performance. Don't expect as dominant a performance but the Hogs will prevail, 28-21.

bballhawg: Here, Kitty! Hogs 31, Kittens 24.

LDhog: Hogs 35,LSU 14. Watch out for those battery throwing grannies.

white25: LSU 26, Ark 25. Playing in Death Valley at night is a 7-point disadvantage.

planohog: LSU is gonna be emotionally spent and have nothing in the tank. Close first half but the Hogs take it to them in the second half. Hogs 42, LSU 27.

lilhawg: We are better than they are. It stays close 'till the end. Hogs 24 Corndogs 21.

Snout: Fried Battered Hot Dogs 27, U of A 34.

coloradohog: I think I have picked against the Hogs in these games they have won so do I dare pick them now? I am pretty sure what the Hogs will bring -- a solid and developing offense and a marginal at best defense. They will play hard on both sides. The question is what will LSU bring? None of us know. They certainly have talent. Just to not jinx the Hogs, I will say LSU in a close one with a late drive against a tired, undermanned.

eaglehog: Good 31, Evil 27.