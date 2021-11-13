BISMARCK 18, HACKETT 8

HACKETT -- Ian Smith threw for two touchdowns to guide Bismarck (7-4) to a road victory over Hackett (8-3).

After a scoreless first quarter, Bismarck struck in the second on a 16-yard pass from Smith to Tony Weeks. Hackett responded with a touchdown of its own, as Cole Ketchum connected with Payton Hester on a 13-yard pass. A two-point conversion put the Hornets up 8-6 at halftime.

Bismarck gained control in the second half, taking a 12-8 lead on a 60-yard pass from Smith to Dalton Daniels in the third quarter. A 12-yard touchdown run by Barrett Schultz in the fourth quarter put the game away.