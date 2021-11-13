Bruins tested by Goblins, holds on

The streak continues, but it wasn't easy.

Senior linebacker Ben Smiley returned an interception 57 yards for the clinching touchdown late in the fourth quarter as two-time defending state champion Pulaski Academy held off Harrison 36-21 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday night at Joe B. Hatcher Stadium in Little Rock.

The victory, Pulaski Academy's 52nd consecutive at home, pushed the Bruins (10-1) into a quarterfinal matchup next week at home against Magnolia (6-5), the 5A-South's No. 2 playoff seed. Pulaski Academy, the 5A-Central's No. 1 seed, eliminated Harrison (7-4) for the fourth time since 2017. Harrison was 5A-West's No. 4 seed.

Smiley's touchdown return came with 4:29 remaining and Pulaski Academy leading 29-14. The Bruins bolted to a 22-0 lead early in the second quarter, but their normal high-flying offense was grounded the remainder of the game. Pulaski Academy led 22-6 at halftime after losing a fumble at the Harrison 2 and suffering another turnover (interception) at the Harrison 5 in the final 2:07 of the second quarter.

Leading 22-14, Pulaski Academy's only other touchdown came on an 8-yard run by senior quarterback Charlie Fiser with 5:11 remaining in the fourth quarter. Fiser's touchdown came three plays after sophomore safety Patton Whicker returned his third interception of the game 26 yards to the Harrison 12 with 6:32 remaining.

"We played bad tonight, offensively," Pulaski Academy Coach Anthony Lucas said. "Our defense carried us tonight and sometimes you've got to take a win like that. We didn't play well. We didn't play well offensively. I don't know what happened. But we'll learn from this one and try to get better because I promise you, if we play like this, we won't make it back to the state championship. That's our long-term goal. Just glad we got through this, but just a bad night offensively."

The Bruins finished with 406 total yards. Pulaski Academy's other touchdowns came on a 1-yard run by standout senior tailback Joe Himon with 10:48 remaining in the first quarter, a 14-yard pass from Fiser to sophomore wide receiver John Mark Charette with 3:59 left in the first quarter and an 8-yard pass on fourth-and-goal from Fiser to senior wide receiver Charlie Barker to make it 22-0 with 9:38 remaining in the first half.

Harrison senior quarterback Logan Plumlee completed 29 of 42 passes for 306 yards and 2 touchdowns. Plumlee's 12-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Sloan Barrett and two-point pass to Barrett pulled the Goblins within 22-14 with 7:35 left in the third quarter.

Harrison missed a chance to score again on its next possession after failing to convert fourth-and-1 at the Pulaski Academy 26 with 3:29 remaining in the third quarter. Harrison was at the Pulaski Academy 33 to open the fourth quarter before the drive stalled when Plumlee wasn't looking for a Shotgun snap, resulting in a 14-yard loss. It ended on the following play with Whicker's interception at the Bruins' 30.

"I don't think anybody in the state has played them better than we have over the years," said Harrison Coach Joel Wells, whose team was eliminated 28-21 by Pulaski Academy in the 2019 quarterfinals. "We've learned a lot from other times we've played them. Felt like we had a good plan. With five minutes go, we're down a score and moving the football with a chance to win the game. Really super proud of our football team. Played their hearts out. We just didn't make the play when we had to."

Pulaski Academy also beat Harrison 57-20 in the 2017 quarterfinals and 75-54 in the 2018 semifinals. Both games were at Joe B. Hatcher Stadium.