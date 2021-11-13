Cabot mauls Springdale Har-Ber





CABOT -- Braden Jay does it all for Cabot.

Jay came into the night with 1,347 yards of offense, and the eight-most receiving yards in the state. The senior has generated more than 400 rush yards this year. He returns punts and kicks. He takes direct snaps out of the Wildcat formation. And, as of a couple weeks ago, he's playing safety.

"I don't think I've ever had a player anywhere that affected the game in so many ways," Cabot Coach Scott Reed said.

Jay continued to make a substantial impact Friday, as he and the No. 4-seed Panthers turned in a complete performance to shut down No. 5-seed Springdale Har-Ber in a 53-7 win at Panther Stadium in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs.

The Panthers play at Fayetteville in next week's quarterfinals.

Cabot (9-3) compiled 518 yards of offense, rushing for 328 of them, and their senior receiver had a good chunk of the team's total, finishing with 132 yards of total offense. He rushed for 75 yards and a team-high three touchdowns, while catching five passes for another 57 yards.

The receiver made his biggest impact Friday on the ground, though, leading an early scoring charge. He scored his first touchdown with 6:24 left in the first quarter, taking an end around 24 yards to the end zone. He did the same with 9:17 left in the second quarter from 4 yards out, and, with just over a minute left in the first half, he went 47 yards for his final score.









It gave the Panthers a 33-7 lead before getting the ball back after intermission.

"I thought our guys up front were really good," Reed said. "I thought we did a good job blocking."

The Panthers had seven different players generate positive yardage on the ground, with Evion Jimerson leading the way on a team-high 16 carries for 79 yards. Six of their seven touchdowns also came from rushing, with Jay and three others -- Mason Bell, Abe Owen and Owen Horn -- scoring a touchdown.

While the offense was stellar, Reed said the biggest difference was his team's defense.

"I know it didn't show in some of the scores against some of the teams we've played, but the last three or four weeks, we have gotten better and better," Reed said in reference to his defense.

And that improved defense showed up big against the Wildcats.

Springdale Har-Ber (3-9) was limited to 111 yards of offense, and finished with minus-2 rush yards. After the half, the Wildcats generated a net of minus-13 yards. They also fumbled the ball six times, and recovered it just twice.

"We just didn't have really good ball security," Har-Ber Coach Chris Wood said. "And, you get in these critical games, it comes down to turnovers and playing clean football. Cabot was cleaner tonight. Our guys played hard. Just made some mistakes there."

Luke Buchanon led the Wildcats with 104 yards on 10 of 17 passing.





Cabot wide receiver Braden Jay comes down with a catch in front of a Springdale Har-Ber defender Friday during the Panthers’ victory in Cabot. Jay finished with 132 yards of total offense. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

Cabot wide receiver Braden Jay (right) tries to fend off Springdale Har-Ber’s Sutton Reeh in a first-round playoff game Friday at Panther Stadium in Cabot. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1113shbchs/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)







