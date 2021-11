CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 26, GREENE COUNTY TECH 21

CAMDEN -- Camden Fairview (10-1) took a 26-7 lead in the fourth quarter, then withstood a Greene County Tech (5-6) rally to advance.

Kalieck Helms and Brandon Copeland each had a touchdown reception for the Cardinals. Arquavion Martin returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown.