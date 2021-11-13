Court date set for Springdale teacher on assault, battery

SPRINGDALE -- Har-Ber High School teacher Kyle Smith has been given a Dec. 14 court date after being served with arrest warrants for second-degree assault and battery in the third degree, according to City Attorney Ernest Cate.

Cate said Friday that Smith was served with the warrants Monday. His arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

Court records in the case are closed because there are juveniles involved, Cate said. Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department said police records in the case are closed for the same reason.

Cate said if Smith has an attorney, a not guilty plea could be entered by phone before the Dec. 14 arraignment, and Smith wouldn't have to appear in court. If that happens, the case will be set for trial, Cate said.

Smith, 41, is a geometry teacher at Har-Ber High. He also served on the Fayetteville City Council from 2017 to 2020. He lost his bid for reelection last fall in a four-person race for the council's Ward 4, Position 2 seat.

He's still employed with the School District but has been on paid leave for about four weeks, said Trent Jones, communications director for the district. Smith's salary this school year is $62,542, according to district documents.

Jones declined to say why Smith is on leave. The district doesn't discuss personnel matters, he said.

Smith's Facebook page indicates he started working at Har-Ber High in 2017. Before that, he worked at Bentonville High School for 12 years.