DES ARC 52, PARKERS CHAPEL 6

DES ARC – Jack Kearby and Trevion Reed combined for five touchdowns to lead Des Arc (9-2) to an easy first-round romp.

A pair of scores from Kearby gave the Eagles a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Des Arc then scored three touchdowns in a three-minutes span in the second quarter to bust the game open.

Reed scored on a 10-yard run with 11:53 to go in the period before scoring again on a 34-yarder 45 seconds later. Bari Rockins also tacked on a 31-yard touchdown run with 8:44 to go in the half. Reed would later add another touchdown, and Walker Harris' 20-yard scoring run in third quarter finished things off for Des Arc.

Dyson Dougan's 5-yard touchdown pass to Lancer Clark in the fourth quarter allowed Parker Chapel (1-8) to avoid the shutout.