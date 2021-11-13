Early shootout evolves into rout for LR Christian

VILONIA -- Little Rock Christian running back Jayvean Dyer-Jones isn't much for celebrating. A senior with more than 1,300 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns this season, it's usually a "been there, done that" thing once he finds the end zone.

So when Warriors quarterback Walker White noticed Dyer-Jones flex a little after running for a 59-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, White said he had a feeling it was going to be a good night.

Dyer-Jones, White and the Little Rock Christian offense had their way with Vilonia on Friday night at Phillip D. Weaver Stadium in Little Rock as the Warriors scored on their first five series and cruised to a 53-29 win in the opening round of the Class 5A state playoffs.

The Warriors piled up 582 yards of total offense with Dyer-Jones doing a big chunk of damage, rushing for 205 yards on 22 carries with 3 touchdowns.

Early on, it looked like the matchup might turn into a shootout. Eagles quarterback Austin Myers hooked up with Kannon Bartlett on Vilonia's first offensive play, answering Dyer-Jones' initial score with a 65-yard touchdown.

But the Warriors held the Eagles to just 114 yards and seven points the rest of the first half.

"I'm not sure I've ever coached a game where the first offensive plays for both teams were touchdowns," Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu said. "At that rate, I thought the game was going to be 100-90. But our defense settled in, we played like we knew we could, the offense kept rolling and really set the pace."

The Warriors regained their lead less than five minutes later, with Brian Gittens' 3-yard touchdown run at the end of an 11-play drive. Little Rock Christian (9-2) then forced a three-and-out, regained possession at its 33 and strung together another long drive, capped by a 25-yard pass from White to wide receiver Eli Cooper.

The White-Cooper tandem was highly effective, with Cooper hauling in all three of the Warriors' receiving touchdowns.

That included a 76-yard score just prior to halftime which gave Little Rock Christian a 35-7 advantage.

"Eli's just a guy that I have trust in, that can make the most insane catches," said White, who completed 12 of 16 passes in his first career playoff game at quarterback. "I know everything that touches his hands is going to be a completion. ... He's a baller."

The Eagles (9-2) had their chance at a comeback bid after the Warriors managed only a field goal on their first possession of the third quarter. Trailing 38-14, the Eagles went 59 yards in five plays as Myers and Bartlett connected again, this time for a 31-yard touchdown.

Vilonia added a two-point conversion to pull within 38-22.

But after the teams traded punts, White and Cooper linked up for a 26-yard score with two seconds left in the third quarter. The Eagles then fumbled the ensuing kickoff and less than three minutes into the fourth quarter, Dyer-Jones punched home his final touchdown of the night.

For Vilonia, it was a frustrating end to one of its best seasons in recent memory. The Eagles won their first nine games, falling only to Greenbrier in last week's season finale.

Friday saw brought loss No. 2, preventing Vilonia from reaching the quarterfinals for the second time in as many years.

"It's not the way we wanted to finish," Coach Todd Langrell said, "that's for sure."