EAST POINSETT COUNTY 36, MOUNTAINBURG 8

LEPANTO -- Dennis Gaines finished with 9 carries for 240 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead East Poinsett County (4-6) past Mountainburg (4-6).

Candon Argo scored on a 16-yard run, and Cooper Argo had a 9-yard touchdown catch.

Noah Johnson scored Mountainburg's lone touchdown on a 5-yard fourth-quarter run.